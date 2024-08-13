Nigeria urged early registration of 2025 Hajj pilgrims

Tuesday August 13, 2024

Hajj 2025: Independent Hajj Reporters, a Civil Society Organization (CSO) that monitors and reports Hajj activities in Nigeria has appealed to NAHCON to instruct state Muslim pilgrim's welfare boards, agencies and commissions to announce the start of registration of intending pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj.

The CSO in a statement signed by its national coordinator Ibrahim Muhammed Tuesday said the calls become imperative given the short time frames allocated to pre-Hajj activities in the newly released Hajj calendar by the world Hajj regulator - the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

“Delayed registration affects late remittance by states and the behind-schedule remittance of pilgrims' deposits by states will obstruct NAHCON’s ability to process and transfer the needed funds to Saudi Arabia service providers which will also have a negative influence on the Saudi-based service providers' readiness to provide efficient and effective services to our dear pilgrims", the CSO said. "NAHCON should set its sight on adhering to its Hajj Calendar to avoid conflicts with important pre-Hajj activities", the CSO said in its letter addressed to National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards are the centre of pre-Hajj activities in Nigeria in terms of registration of pilgrims, documentation, orientation, and conveyance of funding.

With the commencement of contracts with Service Providers on service packages, and choice and reservation of spaces in Masha'er set to begin by the 23rd of October 2024, Nigeria has less than 3 months to project the number of pilgrims it will convey to the 2025 Hajj.

More importantly, the issuance of visas is set to begin on 19th February 2025 and end on 18th April 2025. The remaining six months before the commencement of issuance of visa should be jealously utilized to avoid the late rush hour experienced last year, the CSO said in the statement.

Furthermore, it is now clear that the government may not grant concession on exchange rates, NAHCON should urge states to announce initial deposits based on prevailing exchange rates with a pen-down agreement with financial institutions that deposits from pilgrims will be automatically converted to US dollars and receipted as such.

"Such a step will safeguard the deposit made by pilgrims from being devalued during hajj transactions as experienced with pilgrims BTA this year", the CSO Nigeria said. “We urge state governors to reduce the administrative bureaucracy to allow States Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards and agencies to execute pre-Hajj activities like the commencement of Hajj registration, announcements of Hajj fare benchmarks, transferring of Hajj deposit to NAHCON with little administrative channels.

"These major issues caused delays in the previous Hajj exercise, and must be avoided this year", the statement added.

