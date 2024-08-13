TN: Muslim fishermen say harassed by Christian counterparts backed by Missionaries

Tuesday August 13, 2024 2:00 PM , Syed Ali Mujtaba

Chennai: A case of harassment of two Muslim fishermen in Kadaiyakudi village in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu has come to limelight where three Christian missionaries backed fishermen societies, are harassing two Muslim fisherman Muhammad Frango and Eesa Jebastian for converting to Islam.

The Christian societies have threatened the Muslims fishermen to either leave Kadaiyakudi village as none other than RC Christian faith can live there or the convert and seek forgiveness from the Church.

The Christian societies are harassing the Muslim fishermen by not renting them tractors to push their boats from the shore to the sea. It is impossible to push any boats into the sea without tractors.

The Christian society’s members say that tractors are only meant for Christians and cannot be given to the Muslims.

Eesa Jebastian, who is secretary of one of the Christian societies’ was expelled on the ground that he is no longer Christian, hence can’t be a part of it.

This controversy has resulted in the formation of an anti-Muslim syndicate comprising of members of all three Christian fishermen societies, the members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Thereafter a complete social-boycott for Muslim fishermen started in Kadayakudi and their livelihood has been blocked since June 2023.

Earlier one fisherman named Meno from the same place who had converted to Islam was also treated in the same way and he left Kadaiyakudi and also his fishing profession.

At the intervention of the district administration a solution was found to arrange money to purchase a new tractor for all communities so that this dispute ends and the livelihood issues of fishermen gets restored.

However when the tractor was given to the Muslim fishermen, now it was opposed by the syndicate that ‘Muslim tractor’ is not allowed in Kadaiyakudi.

The district administration again intervened and the syndicate agreed for all communities tractors to operate and also allowed selling of fishes by other communities in the same market as others.

But the very next day the syndicate declared an indefinite strike, stating that there will be a law and order situation in Kadaiyakudi because of this ‘Muslim’ tractor. As a result the tractor is denied to the Muslim fishermen till now.

The media is indulging in anti- Muslim anti- Islam propaganda and the Muslim fishermen are on the receiving side and being denied from telling their side of the story.

The two Muslim fishermen approached me to put up their version of the story saying that their income has stopped for almost one year and they have sold their boat’s engine and a few other things for their survival.

In conclusion the duo said their hardships have made them much stronger and have firm belief in Allah and by Almighty’s blessings they will be rewarded with justice soon.

Muhammad Frango can be reached at 9345164584 and Eesa Sebastian can be contacted at 8667310550.

[Syed Ali Mujtaba is a journalist based in Chennai. He can be contacted at syedalimujtaba2007@gmail.com. AI generated image used for representation.]

