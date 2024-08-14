Steps to Check: MHT CET 2024 Engineering FE Round 1 Allotment

Students seeking admission in MHT CET FE 2024 should note that date of reporting to the allotted institute and confirmation of admission after CAP Round I is August 16 to 18, 2024

Wednesday August 14, 2024

Maharashtra Egineering CAP Round 1 Allotment 2024: Maharashtra State CET Cell is set to publish today i.e. Wednesday August 14, 2024 on its official website fe2024.mahacet.org Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I (Round 1 allotment result) of candidates who have registered for admission in First Year Engineering (FE) B.E. and B.Tech four year courses for the year 2024-25.

Students who are allotted seats in FE CAP Round 1 should note that date of reporting to the allotted institute and confirmation of admission is August 16 to 20, 2024.

Candidates should also note that CAP Round 1 allotment result today will be published based on the options and choices submitted by the candidates from August 09 to 11, 2024, and available vacancies in the colleges chosen by the students.

Direct link to check Maharashtra B.E, B.Tech CAP Round 1 Allotment

Click here to go to the official website: fe2024.mahacet.org . Click on the link "Check Provisional Allotment Status CAP Round 1" in the Inmportant Links section of the Home Page. Enter your Application ID which starts with EN24 and Date of Birth. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.

Candidates should note MHT CET Cell has confirmed date of release of FE24 CAP Round 1 result. It has not mentioned the specific time. As per previous records, however, FE 2024 CAP Round 1 result will be published any time by today evening.

The Maharashtra CET Cell had published FE 2024 Provisional Merit List on August 03, 2024 anf FE 24 Final Merit List on August 08, 2024. Duration to submit option and college preference was from August 09 to 11, 2024.

Candidates should also note that Maharashtra CET Cell will publish today the CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment based on options and choices submitted by the candidates.

Maharashtra BE, BTech Admission 2024 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 14 to 30, 2024

Document verification: July 15 to 31, 2024 up to 05:00 PM

Display of FE Provisional Merit List: August 03, 2024

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: August 04 to 06, 2024

Display of the FE 24 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: August 08, 2024

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: August 08, 2024

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: August 09 to 11, 2024

Display of Provisional Allotment of FE24 CAP Round - I: August 14, 2024

Admission confirmation CAP Round 1: August 16 to 18, 2024

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II : August 19, 2024

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: August 26, 2024

Admission in First Year Engineering (FE) through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.

Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech Counselling (FE 2024) starts after the declaration of MHT CET result that was declared on June 16, 2024.

