Steps to Check: MHT CET 2024 Engineering FE Round 1 Allotment

Maharashtra Egineering CAP Round 1 Allotment 2024: Maharashtra State CET Cell is set to publish today i.e. Wednesday August 14, 2024 on its official website fe2024.mahacet.org Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I (Round 1 allotment result) of candidates who have registered for admission in First Year Engineering (FE) B.E. and B.Tech four year courses for the year 2024-25.
Students who are allotted seats in FE CAP Round 1 should note that date of reporting to the allotted institute and confirmation of admission is August 16 to 20, 2024.
Candidates should also note that CAP Round 1 allotment result today will be published based on the options and choices submitted by the candidates from August 09 to 11, 2024, and available vacancies in the colleges chosen by the students.
Candidates should note MHT CET Cell has confirmed date of release of FE24 CAP Round 1 result. It has not mentioned the specific time. As per previous records, however, FE 2024 CAP Round 1 result will be published any time by today evening.
The Maharashtra CET Cell had published FE 2024 Provisional Merit List on August 03, 2024 anf FE 24 Final Merit List on August 08, 2024. Duration to submit option and college preference was from August 09 to 11, 2024.
Candidates should also note that Maharashtra CET Cell will publish today the CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment based on options and choices submitted by the candidates.
Admission in First Year Engineering (FE) through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech Counselling (FE 2024) starts after the declaration of MHT CET result that was declared on June 16, 2024.
