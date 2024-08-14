Registration Steps: MCC NEET UG 2024 Counselling Starts

Candidates willing to participate in MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 schould note that last date for Online Registration for Round 1 is August 20, 2024

Wednesday August 14, 2024 1:51 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 1: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has started through its official website mcc.nic.in from today i.e. Wednesday August 14, 2024 Online Registration for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 1.

Online Registration for MCC NEET UG 2024 Round 1 has started on August 14 whereas Choice Filling will start on August 16, 2024, as per Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) notification released earlier.

Candidates willing to participate in MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 schould note that last date for Online Registration is August 20, 2024.

Candidates should also note that Choice Filling for MCC NEET UG 2024 Round 1 will start on August 16 and end on August 20, 2024.

"The last date of registration and fee payment for NEET UG Round 1 Counselling is August 21, 2024 up to 12 noon server time, and the last date for choice filling and locking is August 20, 2024 up to 11:55 pm server time.

"Payment facility will be available up to 03:00 PM on August 21, 2024 as per Server Time", the Medical Council Committee MCC said.

MCC NEET UG Round 1 Counselling Registration Steps

Click here to go to the official website: mcc.nic.in . Click on 'New Registration Round 1' in the Online Services section of the Home Page. Follow the instruction to proceed and complete online registration.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India will conduct the counselling for 15% All India Quota seats as it was done earlier. Candidates may visit website www.mcc.nic.in for further information regarding cut off marks, mop up round counselling details etc.

MCC NEET UG 2024 Allotment Result

According to the schedule announced by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), processing of 1st Round seat allotments will be done from August 21 to 22, 2024.

"The results of MCC NEET UG 2024 Round 1 will be released on August 23, 2024", the MCC said.

Students will be required to report at their Medical/Dental colleges within seven days from August 24 to 29, 2024.

"The verification of seat matrix and vacant seats will be done from Aug 14 to 16, 2024", the MCC said.

The NEET UG 2024 counselling will take place for the allotment of approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges, and 21,000 BDS seats besides Ayush and nursing seats across India.

