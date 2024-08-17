Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Registration Starts, Apply Now

Online registration for Maharashtra Counselling 2024 for NEET UG (Common Application for MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other AYUSH courses) started from today i.e. Saturday August 17, 2024

Saturday August 17, 2024 9:58 PM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra NEET UG MBBS, BDS, AYUSH Counselling 2024: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Cell has started through its official website cetcell.mahacet.org from today i.e. Saturday August 17, 2024 Online Registration for NEET UG 2024 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O.

Online registration for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024 started from Saturday August 17. The last date of registration for Maharashtra Medical Admission Counselling 2024 is fixed as August 23, 2024 up to 08:00 pm.

Along with the NEET UG 2024 counselling schedule, the Maharashtra CET Cell has also published the admission notification and detailed Information Brochure guiding the participating candidates about the online counselling for admission in undergraduate medical courses. Candidates are advised to read carefully Information Brochure before starting registration.

Candidates should also note that they need to register for MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS, and other medical courses before the last date of application. However, counselling, choice and option filling for MBBS and BDS, AYUSH Courses like BUMS, BAMS, BHMS, and other medical courses will be done separately.

Registration Steps Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Counselling

Click here to go to the official website: cetcell.net.in . Click on 'New Registration' in Important Dates section of the Home Page. Enter Mobile Number, Email ID, Password and click on register button. Proceed further to complete registration process.

"The Candidate should upload all the requisite original scanned documents", the CET Cell said in the admission notice.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Counselling Important Dates

Release of Notification and Information Brochure: August 16, 2024

Online Registration Start Date: August 17, 2024

Last date of registration / application: August 23, 2024 up to 08:00 PM server time

Payment of Registration Fees through Online Payment Gateway: August 17 to 23, 2024 up to 11:59 PM server time

Uploading of colored scanned copy of Original Requisite Documents on portal as per the list: August 17 to 23, 2024 up to 11:59 PM server time

Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O): Will be notified later

Publication of Seat Matrix for Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: Will be notified later

Online Filling of Preference Form Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: Will be notified later

Declaration of CAP Round - 1 Selection List Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: Will be notified later

“The Schedule for CAP Round(s) for all Health Science courses will be declared in due course”, the CET Cell said.

Key Points to Remember

The Candidates should download and carefully read the NEET UG 2024 Information Brochure of Maharashtra State, including the instructions given herewith below, before filling up the online Registration Form.

The Candidate should upload all the requisite original scanned documents.

It will be the sole responsibility of the candidate to upload all the necessary documents and also familiarize herself/himself with online preference filling system for admission to Health Science Courses.

The Candidate should also ascertain her/his eligibility for admission to the various courses before filling up the registration form.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Selection List

Maharashtra CET Cell conducts MBBS, BDS, BUMS and counselling for other medical and dental course after the declaration of NEET result (revised). Candidates should note that Merit List is prepared on the basis of the NEET rank, score and marks. The Selection and Seat Allotment List are released later based on the rank of students in the Merit List.

"The revised result of the National Entrance Cum Eligibility Test (NEET-UG-2024) , conducted by National Testing Agency, was declared on July 27, 2024. The Candidates are advised to download their Score Card (mentioning their NEET All India Rank) from NTA website", the CET Cell said.

"The Admission Process for Health Science Courses in the State of Maharashtra will require NEET All India Rank of the candidate to be filled during the Registration Process. Only NEET All India Rank needs to be filled up during the Online Registration Process. No other Rank should be entered", it added.

[AI generated image used here for representation.]

