Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Registration Starts, Apply Now

Maharashtra NEET UG MBBS, BDS, AYUSH Counselling 2024: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Cell has started through its official website cetcell.mahacet.org from today i.e. Saturday August 17, 2024 Online Registration for NEET UG 2024 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O.
Online registration for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024 started from Saturday August 17. The last date of registration for Maharashtra Medical Admission Counselling 2024 is fixed as August 23, 2024 up to 08:00 pm.
Along with the NEET UG 2024 counselling schedule, the Maharashtra CET Cell has also published the admission notification and detailed Information Brochure guiding the participating candidates about the online counselling for admission in undergraduate medical courses. Candidates are advised to read carefully Information Brochure before starting registration.
Candidates should also note that they need to register for MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS, and other medical courses before the last date of application. However, counselling, choice and option filling for MBBS and BDS, AYUSH Courses like BUMS, BAMS, BHMS, and other medical courses will be done separately.
"The Candidate should upload all the requisite original scanned documents", the CET Cell said in the admission notice.
“The Schedule for CAP Round(s) for all Health Science courses will be declared in due course”, the CET Cell said.
Maharashtra CET Cell conducts MBBS, BDS, BUMS and counselling for other medical and dental course after the declaration of NEET result (revised). Candidates should note that Merit List is prepared on the basis of the NEET rank, score and marks. The Selection and Seat Allotment List are released later based on the rank of students in the Merit List.
"The revised result of the National Entrance Cum Eligibility Test (NEET-UG-2024), conducted by National Testing Agency, was declared on July 27, 2024. The Candidates are advised to download their Score Card (mentioning their NEET All India Rank) from NTA website", the CET Cell said.
"The Admission Process for Health Science Courses in the State of Maharashtra will require NEET All India Rank of the candidate to be filled during the Registration Process. Only NEET All India Rank needs to be filled up during the Online Registration Process. No other Rank should be entered", it added.
