Mazin Mansoor, Iram Quazi among 17 in NEET UG 2024 Revised Toppers List

Saturday July 27, 2024 8:48 PM , ummid.com News Network

NEET UG 2024 Revised Result: Mazin Mansoor and Iram Quazi are among the 17 medical aspirants who are in the NEET UG 2024 revised toppers list released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) Saturday.

Why NEET UG 2024 Toppers List is revised?

The NTA had conducted medical entrance NEET UG 2024 on May 05, 2024 . The NTA declared the NEET UG 2024 result on June 04. It released the NEET UG 2024 Toppers List on June 06 consisting of a total of 67 candidates .

However, names of 06 toppers were removed from the NEET UG 2024 Merit List after the NTA annulled the grace marks accorded to them.

These 06 candidates were from the same centre in Haryana, and there inclusion in the merit list sparked a huge controversy, leading to a legal battle.

Besides cancelling the grace marks the NTA also announced re-exam for 1,563 medical aspirants .

The NTA released revised NEET UG 2024 result after a row over a Physics question. During the hearing on petition demanding re-exam of all candidates, the Supreme Court of India sought the help of IIT Delhi for the correct answer.

The answer to the controversial question given by IIT Delhi affected over 04 lakh candidates, including the 61 toppers.

The NTA consequently released the revised NEET result and toppers list. As per the revised toppers list, the number of NEET UG 2024 toppers are now just 17.

NEET UG 2024 Toppers List - Revised

Mridul Manya Anand (Delhi) Ayush Naugraiya (Uttar Pradesh) Mazin Mansoor (Bihar) Prachita (Rajasthan) Saurav (Rajasthan) Divyansh (Delhi) Gunmay Garg (Punjab) Arghyadeep Dutta (West Bengal) Shubham Sengupta (Maharashtra) Aryan Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) Palansha Agarwal (Maharashtra) Rajaneesh P (Tamil Nadu) Sreenand Sharmil (Kerala) Mane Neha Kuldeep (Maharashtra) Taijas Singh (Chandigarh) Devesh Joshi (Rajasthan) Iram Quazi (Rajasthan)

All these NEET toppers have scored a perfect 720/720 in the medical entrance exams. The score of the 44 students who have been removed from the NEET toppers list is 715, according to the NEET UG revised list.

NEET UG 2024 Cutoff

The candidates should note that the NTA has also revised the NEET UG 2024 cut off marks. According to the latest update, the NEET UG cut off has been lowered by 02 marks across al categories.

Following the release of the NEET UG 2024 revised result today, all hurdles for medical and dental admission counselling has now been removed.

Candidates should note that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) should release the NEET UG counselling schedule any moment. After MCC, the states will release the counselling schedules for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS and other medical courses.

The NEET UG score, besides admission in Medical, Dental, Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy, is also used for Pharmacy courses (B Pharmacy or B Pharm). Hence, counselling for these courses should also start now.

[The featured image used here is AI generated.]



