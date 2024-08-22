MPSC 2024 Prelims scheduled on Aug 25 postponed

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission Preliminary Examinations (MPSC Prelims 2024) scheduled on Aug 25 has been postponed, as per the latest notification

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission Preliminary Examinations (MPSC Prelims 2024) scheduled on Aug 25 has been postponed, as per the latest notification.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission Preliminary Examinations 2024 was originally scheduled to be held on July 21, 2024. It was however deferred due to the strike by the Revenue department staff .

The new date of the exam was later fixed as August 25, 2025. The revised exam schedule however clashed with IBPS Clerk Exam 2024.

There was hence a huge demand from the candidates to postpone the MPSC Prelims Aug 2024 exam.

Accordingly, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission in a social media post announced the postponement of the MPSC Prelims.

“In the meeting of the Commission on Thursday, 22 August 2024 at 10.00 AM, it has been decided to postpone the Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2024 scheduled on 25th August 2024”, the Commission said.

The Commission however did not confirm the new date and time of the exam.

“The new exam date will be announced soon”, it said.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission conducts the competitive exams to fill the government jobs in various departments.

The MPSC Prelim exam is followed by the MPSC Main exam and Personal Interview.

