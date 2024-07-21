MPSC Prelims 2024 deferred, candidates wonder centre to centre in confusion

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission Preliminary Examinations (MPSC Prelims 2024) scheduled today i.e. Sunday July 21, 2024 was postponed last minute and the candidates got to know only when they reached the exam centres

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission had issued MPSC Prelims 2024 Hall ticket, also known as Admt Card, about a week ago.

And, there was a huge enthusiasm among the civil services aspirants when they reached the exam centres Sunday to appear for the MPSC Prelims 2024 – a gateway to one of the most secured government jobs in India.

However, to their worst nightmare, they found the centre gates closed and there was no one to help them out.

MPSC Prelims - Two Papers

The MPSC Prelims consist of two papers – Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Paper 1 supposed to start at 10:00 am Sunday.

“The reporting time was 08:30 am. When we reached the exam centre, to our shock, the gates were closed. We searched here and there but found no one at our disposal”, a state civil services aspirant told ummid.com.

“There were murmurs around that the exam has been cancelled. But, we were in complete dark in the absence any official word”, he added.

“Panicked, we searched Internet for any official notification or announcement. There was however none, and still none”, he said.

Revenue Department strike

He said it was a non-teaching staff at another centre who informed them that today’s exam was cancelled.

“In total confusion, we went to another exam centre that was nearby. Failing to get a response from there we wondered from one centre to another."

"Finally, there was a peon at one centre who said the exam has been cancelled due to the strike by Revenue Department staff”, the civil services aspirant, who had travelled about 60 kms for the exams, told ummid.com.

Meanwhile, a Revenue Department official in Malegaon confirmed that they are on strike since last eight days.

He also said that the MPSC exams are conducted under the supervision of the Revenue Department.

"Our organisation has a scheduled meeting with the Chief Minister Tuesday where our demands will be discussed. Till then the strike will continue", he said.

MPSC 2024 New Date

There is no official word till now about why the MPSC Prelims July 2024 supposed to be held today was cancelled.

The MPSC official website's notification section is also silent on the MPSC Prelims postponement or the new exam date.

Unofficial sources however said the MPSC 2024 Prelims will now be held on August 25, 2024.

