MCC NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Allotment Result Today

Candidates who are allotted seats in 1st Round of MCC NEET UG 2024 MBBS and BDS Counselling should report from August 24 to 29, 2024

Friday August 23, 2024 0:08 AM , ummid.com News Network

MCC NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) is set to publish on its official website mcc.nic.in Seat Allotment Result 2024 of MCC NEET UG 2024 (MBBS / BDS) Round 1 Counselling on its official website mcc.nic.in today i.e. Friday August 23, 2024.

"Result for Round-1 of NEET UG 2024 Counselling will be available for download on August 23, 2024", the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) said.

MCC NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2024 - Steps to check

Click here to go to the official website: mcc.nic.in . Click on 'Result Round 1 UG 2024' in the Current Event section of the Home Page. NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result in PDF (951 pages) will be displayed. Check your name and name of the alloted college.

"Candidates who are allotted seats in 1st Round of MCC NEET UG 2024 MBBS and BDS Counselling should report from August 24 to 29, 2024", the Council said.

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) had started through its official website mcc.nic.in from August 14, 2024 Online Registration for NEET UG First Round Counselling. The last date of registration and choice filling/locking was August 20, 2024.

NEET UG Counselling 2024 Important Dates

Online Registration start date: August 14, 2024

Last date to apply: August 20, 2024

Choice Filling/Locking: August 16 to 20, 2024

MCC NEET UG Round 1 Seat allotment Result: August 23, 2024

Round 1 Reporting and Admission Confirmation: August 24 to 29, 2024

MCC NEET UG Round 2 start date: September 04, 2024

MCC NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result date: September 13, 2024

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India will conduct the counselling for 15% All India Quota seats as it was done earlier. Candidates may visit website www.mcc.nic.in for further information regarding cut off marks, mop up round counselling details etc.

There will be 4 rounds of counselling - 3 regular rounds and last stray vacancy round (earlier known as Mop up round).

A detailed process with suitable graphics are available on the website for the candidates who have passed National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2024 and are now seeking admission in first year MBBS, BDS and Para Medical courses.

(The featured image used here for representation is generated by DALL-E3 AI.)

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.