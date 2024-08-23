MCC NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Allotment Result Today

MCC NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) is set to publish on its official website mcc.nic.in Seat Allotment Result 2024 of MCC NEET UG 2024 (MBBS / BDS) Round 1 Counselling on its official website mcc.nic.in today i.e. Friday August 23, 2024.
"Result for Round-1 of NEET UG 2024 Counselling will be available for download on August 23, 2024", the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) said.
"Candidates who are allotted seats in 1st Round of MCC NEET UG 2024 MBBS and BDS Counselling should report from August 24 to 29, 2024", the Council said.
The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) had started through its official website mcc.nic.in from August 14, 2024 Online Registration for NEET UG First Round Counselling. The last date of registration and choice filling/locking was August 20, 2024.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India will conduct the counselling for 15% All India Quota seats as it was done earlier. Candidates may visit website www.mcc.nic.in for further information regarding cut off marks, mop up round counselling details etc.
There will be 4 rounds of counselling - 3 regular rounds and last stray vacancy round (earlier known as Mop up round).
A detailed process with suitable graphics are available on the website for the candidates who have passed National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2024 and are now seeking admission in first year MBBS, BDS and Para Medical courses.
