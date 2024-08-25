UP NEET UG 2024 1st Merit List released, Choice filling till Aug 29

Candidates should note that UP NEET UG 2024 First Round Result (Round 1 seat allotment result) released Saturday. Choice filling should be done from Aug 24 to 29, 2024

Sunday August 25, 2024 3:51 PM , ummid.com News Network

Uttar Pradesh Medical Admission NEET UG Merit List 2024: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has released on its official website upneet.gov.in the list of candidates (UP NEET UG Merit List) who have registered for the First Round of Counselling conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS and other Medical Courses for the year 2024-25.

Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) released 760-page merit list in PDF containing the names of 25, 831 candidates.

After the release of the UP NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Merit List, DGME UP has sasked the candidates to submit college options and preferences using the option submission form on the website before August 29, 2024.

UP NEET UG 2024 Allotment

The UP NEET UG 2024 Round 1 allotment result will be published on August 30, 2024. Candidates whose name appear in UP NEET UG Allotment List should note that downloading allotment letter and Security Fee deposit date is from August 31 to September 05, 2024.

Online registration for UP NEET UG First Round of Counselling began from August 20, 2024. The last date of registration was August 24, 2024.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 Important Dates

Online Registration start date: August 20, 2024.

Last date to apply: August 24, 2024

Date of release of UP NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Merit List: August 24, 2024

Choice Filling/Locking: August 24 to 29, 2024

UP NEET UG Round 1 Seat allotment Result: August 30, 2024.

UP NEET UG Round 2 start date: Will be announced later

UP NEET UG 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result date: Will be announced later

UP NEET Security Fees

For participation in counselling, NEET UG 2024 candidates will have to register online by depositing Rs.2000/- online through the official website (upneet.gov.in).

Online registered candidates will have to get their documents verified at the nodal centres in person.

Candidates are required to deposit security fee (Rs.30,000/- for Government seat and Rs.200,000/- for Private Medical seat and Rs.100,000/- for Private Dental seats) as CTS Bank Draft in the name of "Director General Medical Education & Training Uttar Pradesh" payable at Lucknow.

Candidates who have their name in the NEET UG Merit List should submit their options using the preference and choice available on the website "upneet.gov.in".

