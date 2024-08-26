Steps to Check: Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Merit List Today

Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2024: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) is set to publish on its official website mahacet.org today i.e. Monday August 26, 2024 NEET UG 2024 Provisional Merit List of candidates who have registered for Admission in First Year Health Science Courses including MBBS and BDS.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell will release today the NEET UG 2024 Merit List of only MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental) courses.
"Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for MBBS and BDS course will be released on Monday August 26, 2024", the CET Cell said.
Candidates who are seeking admission in AYUSH courses, like BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, BP&O and B.Sc (Nursing), should note that their Merit List will be released separately.
Once the NEET UG MBBS and BDS Merit List is published in PDF, candidates are advised to check all details including name, NEET 2024 and MHT CET 2024 score, marks and rank.
Candidates should note that all these details are important as the seats will be allotted and names will be included in Selection List based on NEET and MHT CET score.
According to Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Counselling Schedule, candidates will be able to submit options and choices from August 27 to 29, 2024.
“Based on the options submitted, the CET Cell will publish on August 30, 2024 NEET UG 1st Selection List for MBBS and BDS courses”, the CET Cell said.
The Schedule for subsequent CAP Round(s) of BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) courses will be declared in due course, candidates should note.
