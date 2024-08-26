Steps to Check: Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Merit List Today

Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell will release today the NEET UG 2024 Merit List of only MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental) courses

Monday August 26, 2024 9:57 AM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2024: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) is set to publish on its official website mahacet.org today i.e. Monday August 26, 2024 NEET UG 2024 Provisional Merit List of candidates who have registered for Admission in First Year Health Science Courses including MBBS and BDS.

Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell will release today the NEET UG 2024 Merit List of only MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental) courses.

"Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for MBBS and BDS course will be released on Monday August 26, 2024", the CET Cell said.

Candidates who are seeking admission in AYUSH courses, like BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, BP&O and B.Sc (Nursing), should note that their Merit List will be released separately.

Steps to check NEET UG 2024 Merit List (MBBS and BDS)

Click here to go to the official website: cetcell.net.in. Click on 'Provisional Merit List MBBS and BDS' in the Notification area of the Home Page. The Merit List containing the names of registered students will open in PDF form. Check your name in Registered candidates and NEET UG Provisional Merit List.

Once the NEET UG MBBS and BDS Merit List is published in PDF, candidates are advised to check all details including name, NEET 2024 and MHT CET 2024 score, marks and rank.

Candidates should note that all these details are important as the seats will be allotted and names will be included in Selection List based on NEET and MHT CET score.

According to Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Counselling Schedule, candidates will be able to submit options and choices from August 27 to 29, 2024.

“Based on the options submitted, the CET Cell will publish on August 30, 2024 NEET UG 1st Selection List for MBBS and BDS courses”, the CET Cell said.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Counselling Important Dates

Release of Notification and Information Brochure: August 16, 2024

Online Registration Start Date: August 17, 2024

Last date of registration / application: August 24, 2024 up to 11:59 PM server time

Payment of Registration Fees through Online Payment Gateway: August 17 to 24, 2024 up to 11:59 PM server time

Uploading of colored scanned copy of Original Requisite Documents on portal as per the list: August 17 to 24, 2024 up to 11:59 PM server time

Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O): August 26, 2024

Publication of Seat Matrix for Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: August 26, 2024

Online Filling of Preference Form Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: Aug 27 to 29, 204

Declaration of CAP Round - 1 Selection List Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: August 30, 2024

The Schedule for subsequent CAP Round(s) of BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) courses will be declared in due course, candidates should note.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.