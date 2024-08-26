MHT CET Pharmacy 2024 Merit List Published

Maharashtra Pharmacy (B Pharmacy/Pharm D) Admission 2024: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has published on August 25, 2024 on its official website ph2024.mahacet,org Provisional Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to First Year Undergraduate B Pharmacy and Postgraduate Pharm D courses for the year 2024-25.
Candidates should check their names and other details in PH24 Merit List. In case of any error they should immediately contact the Maharashtra Admission Cell on or before August 26 to 28, 2024.
"Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates at FC can be done from August 26 to 28, 2024", the counselling schedule said.
The CET Cell will publish on August 30, 2024 the Final Merit List of 2024 B Pharm and Pharm D admission.
Admission in First Year Pharmacy course through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra Pharmacy Counselling should also have passed MHT CET 2024 (PCB) or NEET (UG) 2024 – the two medical entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will be conducted for such candidates. The Maharashtra CET Cell will soon publish the CAP Round 2 schedule on its website.
