Jamia Millia Professor selected for CRSI Medal 2025

Prof. Tokeer Ahmad at the Department of Chemistry of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Delhi has been selected for the prestigious CRSI Bronze Medal for the year 2025

Thursday August 29, 2024 4:59 PM

Prof Tokeer will be awarded in recognition of his excellent research contributions in Chemistry especially development of advanced nanomaterials for Green Hydrogen Energy.

Prof Tokeer Ahmad will be felicitated with the Medal at 35th CRSI National Symposium in Chemistry to be held at IIT Gandhinagar during July 3-5, 2025 where he will also deliver a flash talk.

About Chemical Research Society of India

The Chemical Research Society of India (CRSI) was established in 1999 in commemoration of 50th anniversary celebrations of the country’s independence.

The main objectives of the CRSI are to recognize, promote and foster talent in Chemistry & Chemical Sciences and to improve the quality of Chemical Education as well as research in all branches of Chemistry.

The society has active collaboration with the Royal Society of Chemistry, American Chemical Society, Asian Chemical Editorial Society, German Chemical Society and French Chemical Society.

About Prof. Tokeer Ahmad

Prof. Tokeer Ahmad is a Fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC). He has graduated from IIT Roorkee and Ph.D. from IIT Delhi.

His research interest includes the designing of functional heterostructures for nanocatalysis, sustainable green hydrogen energy production and gas sensing applications.

Prof. Ahmad has so far supervised 16 PhD’s, 79 postgraduates, 10 projects, published 202 research papers and three books with research citation of 7955, h-index of 53 and i10-index of 157.

Prof. Ahmad is active reviewer of 181 journals, delivered 175 Invited/keynote/plenary talks and evaluated 62 external doctoral theses. Prof. Ahmad is also serving as an editorial board member for several journals.

Prof. Ahmad is also a recipient of MRSI Medal, SMC Bronze Medal, ISCAS Medal, Inspired Teacher’s President of India Award, DST-DFG award, Distinguished Scientist Award, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Excellence Award of Education, Teacher’s Excellence Award and elected as Member of National Academy of Sciences India.

Prof. Ahmad has also figured in World's Top 2% Scientists for consecutive four years since 2020 in both coveted lists and career long by Stanford University, USA.

