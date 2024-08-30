Kabir Uddin Fauzan viewed things through unconventional lenses

A meeting was called by Seemanchal Circle of Delhi to pay tributes to author and intellectual Maulana Kabir Uddin Fauzan who died during treatment on 22 July, 2024 in Patna

Friday August 30, 2024 11:42 PM , Dr. Manzar Imam

An unusually brilliant mind sees things and the universe through unconventional lenses, said Maulana Ejaz Urfi Qasmi, president of All India Tanzeem Ulama-e-Haq.

He was speaking at a condolence meeting convened by journalist Abid Anwar on Sunday 25 August, 2024 at Shaheen Bagh, New Delhi.

Urfi said that people who think out of the box are usually derided and targeted but that does not stop them from contributing through ideas.

Renowned litterateur Haqqani Al-Qasmi remembered him from two different references. One was individual in which he called the late Fauzan a humble man and good friend. The other reference was directed to his intellectual horizon.

He said that a good number of ‘ulama did not agree to what Maulana Fauzan said because he thought differently. However, he was a leading light in that respect. He was not only an ‘aalim (scholar) but a good poet and teacher who thought that injustice was done to women even in the Arabic syllabus.

He was a multi-faceted personality, said Haqqani. Although born in Seemanchal, “one cannot confine him to a region” as his ideas covered a wider intellectual arena. He was “a national figure.”

For Haqqani one can disagree with Fauzan’s ideas, but one cannot with the ingenuity of his thoughts and sincerity of his intentions.

He did not say anything for which he had no proof, said Abid Anwar who also suggested to hold a big programme in the future to discuss about his works, ideas and services.

Anwar said that Kabir Uddin Fauzan also established a beautiful madrasa which, though not big, is important because the kinds of arrangements he made.

Advocate Haseeb Siddiqui mentioned about a couple of Fauzan’s works like Qamri Calendar, Fikr-e-Islami Ki Tashkeel-e-Nau, Yateem Pota, highlighting their significance and, at the same time, regretting the lukewarm response that the scholarly community has to such thoughts.

At the outset Dr. Manzar Imam, Director of MJ Achievers Academy called Kabir Uddin Fauzan “a profound thinker and visionary who could think ahead of time.”

He said that lack of futuristic thinking had caused Muslims many problems stating that maybe “fifty years or a century later we will regret for not paying attention to his ideas, but it will be too late to improve the already deteriorating situations” that the community is faced with because of lack of farsightedness and indifference to intellectual appeals of scholars like Maulana Kabir Uddin Fauzan.

Dr. Mahboob Elahi of DD News, a close relative of Maulana Fauzan said that despite the fact that some of his contemporaries did not like some of his ideas, he kept on writing about them. It was against this backdrop that he launched a magazine from Madrasa Tanzimia, Bara Idgah in Purnea named “Afkaar” which had in its editorial eminent writer like Saba Ikram.

“Although reticent by nature, he could create good humour through poetry”, said Elahi.

He was also an activist who raised his voice against corruption. It was for this that he even fought Bihar Assembly Election, added Elahi. Maulana Ikram-ul-Haq Qasmi, chairman of Al-Quran Academy, Delhi said that instead of mentioning how one thought, it is more important for us to work.

The programme commenced with the recitation of the Qur’an by Mohammad Ahmad and it was beautifully moderated by Meharban Ali. Syed Ziaur Rahman Ghausi, Syed Mahfoozur Rahman, Choudhary A N Shah, Anwar Ul Haque and others attended the meeting.

A brief bio-sketch of Kabir Uddin Fauzan: Born in Gandvas village in Belgachhi under Dagarua sub-division of Purnea, Bihar, Kabir Uddin Fauzan graduated from Darul Uloom Deoband and taught at Madrasa Tanzimia, Bara Idgah, Purnea and Jamia Darul Huda, Hyderabad.

He started a literary academic magazine Afkaar and was also associated with the editorial of Qafila. His essays and articles were published in prominent journals. “Qur’an Aur Nazriya-e-Irtiqa”, one of his important essays, was published in Islam Aur Asr-e-Jadeed, edited by Dr. Syed Abid Husain. “Aaina-e-Purnea”, remains one of his well-received books.

