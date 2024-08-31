KCET 2024 Round 1 Allotment Result Published, What Next

KCET 2024 Round 1 Allotment Result for UGCET 2024 and UGNEET 2024 have been published on the official website kea.kar.nic.in

Saturday August 31, 2024 3:31 PM , ummid.com News Network

KEA UGCET 2024, UGNEET 2024 Seat Allotment Result: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in First Round Seat Allotment Result of the students who are seeking admission in First Year Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture / Veterinary and others) and other courses based on Karnataka UGCET 2024 and UG NEET 2024 Revised Scores.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) said the round 1 allotment result for both UGCET 2024 and UGNEET 2024 have been published based on options submitted by the registered candidates till 11:00 am on Aug 27, 2024.

Steps to check KCET 2024 First Round Allotment Result

Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. On the link "30-08 CET 2024 First Allotment Results". Enter CET Number. Click on the submit button and proceed to check Mock Allotment Result.

Along with KCET round 1 result, the KEA also published detailed instructions regarding post allotment process.

Post allotment procedure

According to the procedure published on the KEA website, candidates who have been allotted seats in Karnataka UGCET first round of counselling have 04 options:

Candidates who have been allotted seats are satisfied with the allotted college and they want to confirm his/her admission in the allotted college by paying fees, and don’t wish to participate in further rounds of counselling by opting CHOICE 1 on the KEA website. Candidates who are allotted a seat but are not satisfied with the allotment. These are the candidates who wish to participate in the consequent rounds. If higher options are available seat allotted in the first round will be automatically cancelled OR if higher order options are not available seat allotted in the 1st round will be available to the candidates by opting CHOICE 2 on the KEA website. Candidates who are not satisfied with the allotted seat and wish to participate in the consequent rounds with the already entered options by opting CHOICE 3 on the KEA website. Candidates who are not satisfied with the allotted seat and got seat elsewhere and hence wish to quit KCET counselling and do not wish to be considered for the consequent rounds of counselling by opting CHOICE 4 on the KEA website..

"The options entered by the candidate for the first round will remain same for all the rounds of seat allotment based on the CHOICE of a candidate opted after the announcement of the seat allotment results", the KEA said.

"Based on the selection of the CHOICE, the candidates will not be allowed to enter options again", it said.

"The priority of options entered by the candidate will be shown on the option entry module by obtaining the candidate credentials. Candidate may delete or alter order of higher options based on the CHOICE of candidate will opt after the seat allotment result", it added.

Before publishing the round 1 allotment result, the KEA had published on Aug 10 Mock allotment result and asked the candidates to modify, re-order and change the options if they wish for the final and actual allotment.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had started from July 23, 2024 through its official website kea.kar.nic.in Option Entry for Engineering, Pharmacy Architecure, Farm Sciences (Agriculture/Veterinary and others).



