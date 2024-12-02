Bangladesh Mission in Tripura stormed by Hindu Sangharsh Samiti supporters

The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala – the capital of Northeast India state of Tripura, was on Monday December 02, 2024 stormed by the supporters of the Hindu Sangharsh Samit

New Delhi/Agartala/Dhaka: The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala – the capital of Northeast India state of Tripura, was on Monday December 02, 2024 stormed by the supporters of the Hindu Sangharsh Samit.

The attack on the Bangladeesh mission came during the protest over the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari.

Chinmoy Krishna Das is facing the sedition charges following his arrest over the allegations that he desecrated the Bangladesh national flag.

Chinmoy Krishna Das was associated with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Dhaka. He was however banned from the ISKCON temple in Dhaka after allegations against him was raised over his involvement in illicit sexual acts, according to media reports.

Talking over phone with Prothom Alo, A journalist from Agartala said that the supporters of the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti entered the Assistant High Commission, took down the Bangladesh flag, set it on fire, and caused some vandalism inside the building.

The journalist further said that for several days, protests and processions had been held in Agartala and surrounding areas under the banner of the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti. The protesters suddenly entered the premises of the Assistant High Commission around noon on Monday (December 02).

"Deeply Regrettable"

India described the incident as "deeply regrettable".

In a statement released soon after the attack, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said:

"The incident earlier today of the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala is deeply regrettable. Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances.”

“Government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their Deputy/Assistant High Commissions in the country," the MEA said.

Bangladesh calls for probe

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh government Monday said it deeply resents, what it called, "the violent demonstration and attack by a large group of protesters of the Hindu Sangarsha Samiti on the premises of the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Agartala", and called for immediate action and a thorough investigation into the incident.



The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry in a statement in the evening reminded the Indian government about the Vienna Convention and said it is the responsibility of the host country to protect diplomatic missions.



"As it is the responsibility of the host government to protect the diplomatic missions from any form of intrusion or damage, the government of Bangladesh calls upon the government of India to take immediate action to address this incident, to undertake a thorough investigation into the incident and to prevent any further acts of violence against the diplomatic missions of Bangladesh in India, including the safety and security of the diplomats and the non-diplomatic members of staff and members of their families," the foreign ministry said.



