CLAT (2025) Answer Key released on consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The CLAT 2025 was conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities, comprising representative universities, on Sunday December 01, 2024

Monday December 2, 2024 8:22 PM , ummid.com News Network

CLAT 2025 Answer Key: The Consortium of National Law Universities released today on the official Answer Key (Provisional), along with Question Papers, of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 UG and PG on its official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in (clat.ac.in).

Raise Objection to CLAT 2025 Answer Key

Candidates can raise objection if they find any error in the answer keys. The last date to raise objection is till 03:00 PM on Dec 03, 2024.

"The portal for objection(s) will open at 04:00 P.M. on Monday December 02, 2024 and close at 04:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 03, 2024", the consortium said.

"The link will be deactivated by 04:00 P.M. on Dec 03, 2024. No Objection(s) will be entertained thereafter", it added.

Key Points to Temember

Objection(s) received over email or phone calls will not be entertained. A fee of Rs. 1,000/- (Rs. One Thousand only) is to be paid for each objection. If the objection turns out to be valid, the said fee will be refunded/remitted to the same account from which it was paid. No requests of depositing it in any other account will be entertained

Direct Link to Download CLAT 2025 Answer Key

Click here to go to the website: clat.ac.in. In the notifications area, search for "CLAT 2025 - UG Question Paper & Provisional Answer Keys" or "CLAT 2025 - PG Question Paper & Provisional Answer Keys" as per your choice. Click on the desired option The Answer Key and Question Paper should open in PDF.

The CLAT was conducted by National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) on Sunday December 01, 2024. It was held for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admissions across 141 centers in 25 States and 4 Union Territories.

"The exam witnessed an unprecedented participation rate, with 96.36% of Undergraduate applicants and 92.13% of Postgraduate applicants appearing for the test", the Consortium said.

CLAT 2025 Result Date

The CLAT result will be prepared based on the Final Answer Key that will be released a day before or on the day score card will be published on the official website.

As per the calendar released by the Consortium, "CLAT 2025 result" will be declared on December 10, 2024 whereas CLAT Final Answer Key will be published on Dec 09, 2024.

The CLAT 2025 counselling will start on Dec 11, 2024 and first allotment list will be published on Dec 26, 2024.

The Law Universities of the Consortium will admit the students of the Under graduate and Postgraduate programmes for the Academic Year 2025-26 based on CLAT 2025 Score.

"All admissions to the 5-year integrated LL.B. and LL.M. programmes that commence in the Academic Year 2025-2026 shall be through the CLAT 2025", the Consortium said.



