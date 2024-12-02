Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12th 2025 Time Table (Tentative) Released

As per the Class 12th 2nd PUC 2025 exam Time Table, the first paper will be held on March 01 and the last paper will be held on March 19, 2025

Monday December 2, 2024 7:13 PM , ummid.com News Network

Karnataka 2nd PUC (Class 12th) March 2025 Exam: The Karnataka Pre-University Department has released on its website kseab.karnataka.gov.in the Tentative Time Table of II PUC (2nd year or Class 12th also called as Plus Two) Annual Examination to be held in March 2025.

The department has released the 2nd PU Time Table of all three streams including Science, Commerce and Humanities (Art).

According to the 2nd PUC final time table released by the Karnataka Pre-University Department, the exam will start on March 01 and continue till March 19, 2025.

Karnataka 12th Maths Paper Date

The exams will begin with Kannada/Arabic paper on March 01, 2025, English language paper will be held on March 15, 2025.

The all-important Mathematics, along with Education, paper will be held on March 03, 2025.

The History and Physics papers will be held on March 07, Accountancy, Optional Kannada, Geology and Home Science papers will be held on March 10, Chemistry, Psychology, Hindustani Music and Basic Maths on March 12, Sociology, Electronics and Computer Science on March 18 whereas Geography and Biology on March 17, 2025.

The II PUC March 2025 according to the tentative time table will end on March 19, 2025 with Hindustani Music, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness.

All papers will be held from 10:15 am to 01:30 pm.

Karnataka 2nd PUC (Class 12) Result 2024

In 2024, Karnataka 2nd PUC or 12th exam was held from March 01 to 22, 2024. The Karnataka 2nd PU Class 12th Result 2023 was declared on April 10, 2024.

The overall pass percentage in 2024 was 81.15%. The Pass Percentage of Science stream was 89.96%, pass percentage of Arts stream was 68.36 and that of Commerce stream was 80.94%.

The Department of Pre-University, Government of Karnataka is the organization for implementation of higher secondary education in the state. We function under the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.