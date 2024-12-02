Karnataka SSLC 2025 (Tentative) Time Table released

Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2025 exam will start on March 20 and will continue till April 02, 2025, according to the Tentative Time Table released on the official website

Monday December 2, 2024 4:43 PM , ummid.com News Network

Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2025: The Karnataka SSLC - Secondary School Leaving Certificate 2025 exam, will start on March 20, 2025 according to the tentative Time Table (Datesheet) released by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, Bengaluru on its official website KSEAB.

Karnataka SSLC 2025 exam will start on March 20 and continue till April 02, 2025, as per the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 time table released on the board's official website kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

As per the time table and date sheet released by the Karnataka Education Department, SSLC Class X 2025 exam will begin on Thursday March 20, 2025 with First language (Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Urdu, English, Sanskrit) as the first paper.

Maths, Science papers date

The all important Mathematics paper will be held on March 27, Social Science on March 22, English and Kannada (Second Language) on March 24, Urdu and other regional language (Third Language) paper on March 29, 2025.

The 2025 Karnataka SSLC Class 10 exam will end with Science / Political Science papers on April 02, 2025.

Students who have registered for the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 exam 2025 should note that the time table released now is tentative. The Final Time Table will be released after assessing objections, if any, later on.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2024

In 2024 , Karnataka SSLC exam was held from March 25 to April 06, 2024. The Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 was declared on May 09, 2024.

The overall pass percentage in 2024 was 73.40%.

The Karnataka Education board was established in 1966. It's headquartered at Bangalore, India.

The board carries out the several activities that include changes in the programmes of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting recognition to schools and providing direction, support and leadership for all secondary educational institutions under its jurisdiction.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.