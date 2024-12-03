‘Intel ARC Battlemage GPU’: Party Starts Soon

San Francisco: Tech giant Intel is set to launch its much awaited entry level Intel ARC Battlemage GPU (Intel Arc B570 GPU) today i.e. December 03, 2024.

There were speculations about the launch of the entry level Battlemage GPUs. Some said it will be launched in the first week of the ongoing month whereas some others said it will be only after the 10th of this month.

However, Intel has itself confirmed that the “party” is finally starts today i.e. December 03, 2024.

"We’ve got some big graphics news... Intel ARC coming soon... Join us Dec 3, 2024", Intel said in a social media post using the X handle @IntelGaming.

Intel Arc B570 GPU specs

Ahead of the launch, the specs of the new Battlemage GPU has been leaked on Bluesky by reliable leaker Roland Quandt.

The leaks revealed that the new chip may feature 18 Xe2 cores and 10GB of GDDR6 VRAM on a 160-bit memory bus.

The leak also suggested that the dual-fan ASRock Arc B570 Challenger OC GPU could come with the 8-pin PCIe power connector and a 2.6GHz GPU clock, along with support for HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1.

Two Battlemage SKUs

It is also reported that Intel is expected to unveil at least two Battlemage SKUs today- the Arc B580 and the Arc B570.

The B580 will have 20 Xe2 cores, a 2.8GHz GPU clock and 12GB of VRAM versus 18 Xe2 cores of B570, according to VideoCardz.

The B580 will sport a 192-bit memory bus, versus 160-bit for the B570, according to the leaked spec sheets.

As for the price, B570 could sneak under $200 whereas Limited Edition version of the B580 graphics card could cost around $250, suggesting that Intel’s Battlemage chips are designed to compete with more affordable graphics cards, like the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 7600 respectively costing $399 and $269.

Intel ARC Battlemage GPU launch event will be streamed on Youtube on Tuesday December 3 at 09:00 AM ET (07:30 PM India Standard Time).

