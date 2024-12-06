Ronaldo 'genuinely' wishes to embrace Islam: Ex-Teammate

Friday December 6, 2024 7:56 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Ronaldo sitting along side the Saudi national flag. Social media image shows his son wearing Palestine Keffiyeh (L).]

Cristiano Ronaldo, ace footballer currently playing for Al Nassr FC of Saudi Arabia, wishes to convert to Islam, his former teammate, Waleed Abdullah, claimed in a live TV show.

Speaking as a guest on the Arab TV show, Al-Hissa Al-Akhira, Waleed Abdullah, who played for Al Nassr Football Club between 2017 and 2024, said Ronaldo expressed a deep respect for Islam through his diverse positions, showcasing his curiosity and openness towards this religion.

“Ronaldo genuinely wants to convert to Islam. I spoke to him about it, and he expressed the interest,” Waleed said, according to Morocco World News.

Ronaldo's interest in Islam

Waleed Abdullah further said: “I talked to him about Islam. He learned about prayers and some of the meanings of things, and he encourages Muslim players to pray, sometimes even asking the coach to stop the exercises during adhan - the call to prayer."

“He has already prostrated on the field after scoring, and he always encourages the players to pray and follow Islamic religious practices”, he added.

Bowing down in Sujood is a Muslim act of prostration. Devout Muslims bow down in prayer to express gratitude and surrender to a higher power.

Ronaldo bowed down in Sujood after scoring a stunning winner as his side Al Nassr fought back to beat visitors Al Shabab 3-2 playing against Al Ittihad in May 2023.

Speaking during the popular TV show, Abdullah Waleed further said that the Portuguese origin International soccer giant who is currently playing for the Al-Nassr FC ensures his colleagues have sufficient time to perform their prayers during training sessions.

‘May Allah guide Ronaldo to right path’

In a social media post, former Turkish-German footballer Mesut Ozil is claimed to have said that Ronaldo used to remind him to say 'Bismillah' in case he forgot to do so, again indicating the star footballer's interest in Islam.

Bismillah meaning in the name of Allah is the word Muslims use to say to start something.

Following the interview and these reports, social media users are praying for Ronaldo.

“May Allah, the Almighty, guide Cristiano Ronaldo to Islam”, a social media user wrote.

Similar payers have also been made by a number of social media users.

Meanwhile, in a viral photo of Ronaldo’s son wearing Palestine Keffiyeh – a gesture seen as an expression of solidarity with the Palestinians who are facing the genocide by the Israeli Occupation Forces in Gaza, West Bank and other occupied lands.

CR7, as Ronaldo fans would like to call him, is in Saudi Arabia since January 2023 after he cracked a deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr Club in December last.

CR7 Career

Populas as CR7, Ronaldo as an iconic figure of European football, has won five UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid and Manchester United.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also lifted Portugal's national team's first European Championship trophy in 2016.

Ronaldo terminated his contract with Manchester United in November this year after he harshly criticized the club's head coach Erik ten Hag and management team in an explosive interview.

Later he experienced a disappointing FIFA World Cup in Qatar as he only scored one goal and Portugal lost to Morocco in the quarterfinals.

