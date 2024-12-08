Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore hit 6 months in space

Monday December 9, 2024

Cape Canaveral (Florida): Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, known in the world as the stuck astronauts, Thursday December 05, 2024 hit the six-month mark in space.

The two astronauts rocketed into orbit for an 8-day mission on June 5, 2024 - the first to ride Boeing’s new Starliner crew capsule on what was supposed to be a weeklong test flight.

They arrived at the International Space Station the next day, only after overcoming a cascade of thruster failures and helium leaks. NASA deemed the capsule too risky for a return flight, so it will be February 2025 before their long and trying mission comes to a close, according to Associated Press.

"Spacewalk"

Sunita Williams is a veteran of three space missions who has undertaken essential tasks including swapping a data recorder box between suits and inspecting the life support gear of her spacesuit, following resizing and configuration work completed the previous day.

There are still two months left when Williams and Wilmore will return to Earth. In the meantime, Williams is preparing spacewalk.

This is not the first time when the Indian-American astronaut will take a spacewalk outside the space station. She had walked out of the ISS in 2012 .

