Long Live Syria, Long Live Resistance

Syria is liberated and the masks have fallen. And, once again Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is the hero and is getting the well deserved respect

Monday December 9, 2024 12:40 PM , Raqif Makhdoomi

[HTS Syria Chief Abu Muhammad al-Golani addressing Syrians inside the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus on Sunday December 08, 2024.]

The people of Syria are happy after the HTS liberated them from the oppression of Bashar al-Assad. The Masa’jid of Syria are reverberating with Takbeer, the Minarets of Masa’jid are announcing the fall of Assad regime and refugees are reuniting with their family members and the prisoners are being set free.

The Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham {HTS] has given the people of Syria a new life. Be it Muslims or Christians the masses of Syria are happy to see the fall of Bashar, who had unleashed terror for 54 years on the country, especially the Sunnis.

The myth that the HTS is being backed by the U.S.A. or Israel is as true as Palestine being part of Israel. Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham is a Syria Based Sunni group that has evolved out of Jabhat Al-Nusrah or “Nusrah Front”.

The present time “Khalid Bin Walid” is Abu Mohammed Al-Julani, the leader of the HTS yria. He’s leading from the front and has given people of Syria their right over Hama and Damascus.

A symbol.

Rebels inside the Khalid Ibn Walid Mosque of Homs for first time for over a decade.

The building was restored past years by the Kadyrov Foundation. #Syria. https://t.co/Bhkz4XKkuk pic.twitter.com/lzecioMRyx — Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) December 8, 2024

Al-Julani is the hero for the Syrians and man of the moment . He deserves full credit for what he has achieved. The Masjid Khalid bin Walid in Homs is full of people offering Namaz and honouring the Commander of Commanders. Famously known as, Sword of Allah, the victories of Khalid ibn al-Walid are hidden to none. One of the most famous commanders of Hazrat Mohammed [PBUH], Khalid bin Walid wasn’t an ordinary commander, his bravery is motivation for each of us.

Syria – A Brief History

The name “Syria” historically referred to a wider region, broadly synonymous with the Levant, and known in Arabic as al-Sham. The modern state encompasses the sites of several ancient kingdoms and empires, including the Ebla civilization of the 3rd millennium BC. Damascus and Aleppo are cities of great cultural significance. During the Islamic rule, Damascus was the seat of the Umayyad Caliphate and a provincial capital for the Mamluk Sultanate in Egypt.

The modern Syrian state was established in the mid-20th century after centuries of Ottoman rule, as a French Mandate. The newly created state represented the largest Arab state to emerge from the formerly Ottoman-ruled Syrian provinces. It gained de jure independence as a parliamentary republic in 1945 when the new Republic became a founding member of the United Nations, an act which legally ended the former French Mandate. French troops withdrew in April 1946, granting the nation de facto independence.

The post-independence period in Syria was tumultuous, with multiple military coup attempts shaking the country between 1949 and 1971. In 1958, Syria entered a brief union with Egypt, which was terminated in the 1961 coup d'état and was renamed as the Syrian Arab Republic in constitutional referendum.

The 1963 coup d'état carried out by the military committee of the Ba'ath Party established a one-party state and ran Syria under emergency law from 1963 to 2011, effectively suspending constitutional protections for citizens.

Internal power-struggles within Ba'athist factions caused further coups in 1966 and 1970, which eventually resulted in the seizure of power by Hafiz al-Assad. He effectively established an Alawite minority rule to consolidate power within his family.

After Assad's death, his son Bashar al-Assad inherited the presidency in 2000. Since the Arab Spring in 2011, Syria has been embroiled in a multi-sided civil war, with involvement of different countries, leading to a refugee crisis where more than 6 million refugees were displaced from the country.

The IS militant group captured many Syrian cities in 2014–2015, in response to which the United States launched an international coalition that territorially defeated IS in Syria. Thereafter, three political entities – the Syrian Interim Government, Syrian Salvation Government, and Rojava – emerged in Syrian territory to challenge Assad's rule. In December 2024, a coalition of opposition offensives captured major cities including Damascus and caused al-Assad to flee the country.

Details of oppression by the Assad regime

Estimated over 300,000 civilians killed since the conflict began in 2011. Some estimates, including combatants, put the toll over 500,000.

At least 17 confirmed chemical weapon attacks by UN investigations, with notable incidents: Ghouta, 2013: Sarin gas killed 1,400+. - Khan Shaykhun, 2017: Sarin killed 89+.

Tens of thousands of political prisoners tortured or executed in government-run detention centers (e.g., Saydnaya Prison, documented in the Caesar Report).

Over 13 million Syrians displaced, including 6.8 million refugees abroad and 6.9 million internally displaced due to bombing, sieges, and destruction.

Massive destruction in urban areas due to airstrikes and sieges: Aleppo (2016): Eastern Aleppo heavily bombed. - Homs and Raqqa: Entire neighborhoods flattened.

Began in March 2011 and is ongoing, though large-scale fighting has reduced.

Economic Impact

Estimated $1.2 trillion in losses, with 90% of Syrians living in poverty. Entire industries, infrastructure, and public services destroyed.

Humanitarian Crisis

Health systems, schools, and basic infrastructure have collapsed. Over 90% of Syrians live under poverty. Children, especially, face severe malnutrition and lack of education.

Use of Barrel Bombs

Thousands of barrel bombs (crude, unguided explosive devices) dropped on civilian areas, violating international law.

Attacks on Hospitals/Schools

Deliberate targeting of hospitals, schools, and humanitarian workers: Over 600 hospitals and clinics bombed, often in rebel-held areas.

Support from Allies

Prolonged the war with military aid from Russia (airstrikes) and Iran (militias, funds), allowing the regime to regain control of much of the country.

Censorship and Media Crackdowns

Heavy suppression of free speech and media, with hundreds of journalists and activists detained, tortured, or killed.

Syria holds a very important and emotional position in the hearts and minds of the Sunni Muslims. The holy land of Syria, the land which was conquered by Khalid ibn walid in 640 AD. He led a powerful army which successfully took over Syria. As soon as Syria was liberated by the HTS Mujahedeen they went to offer prayers in the masjid Khalid ibn al-Walid.

The masks fell off with every inch of Syria being liberated. No hate for Shias but the way they are unhappy with the HTS taking over Syria, says so much about what they have in heart and what they have on their lips.

The history of Syria doesn’t only stop with Khaild bin Walid taking over it, but after the century of Seljuk rule, Syria was largely conquered by the Kurdish liberator and the founder of Ayyubid dynasty, Salah-ad-din famousy known as Salahuddin Ayyubi. No, the rich history doesn’t stop here. The Ottoman Syria is also the part of the rich Muslim rules in holy land of Syria.

The Ottoman Empire in Syria

In 1516, the Ottoman Empire invaded the Mamluk Sultanate of Egypt, conquering Syria, and incorporating it into its empire. The Ottoman system was not burdensome to Syrians because the Turks respected Arabic as the language of the Quran, and accepted the mantle of defenders of the faith.

Damascus was made the major entrepot for Makkah, and as such it acquired a holy character to Muslims, because of the beneficial results of the countless pilgrims who passed through on Hajj - the pilgrimage to Makkah.

Ottoman administration followed a system that led to peaceful coexistence. Each ethno-religious minority — Arab Shia Muslim, Arab Sunni Muslim, Syrian Orthodox, Greek Orthodox, Maronite Christians, Assyrian Christians, Armenians, Kurds and Jews, constituted a millet.

The religious heads of each community administered all personal status laws and performed certain civil functions as well. In 1831, Ibrahim Pasha of Egypt renounced his loyalty to the Empire and overran Ottoman Syria, capturing Damascus. His short-term rule over the domain attempted to change the demographics and social structure of the region. He brought thousands of Egyptian villagers to populate the plains of Southern Syria, rebuilt Jaffa and settled it with veteran Egyptian soldiers aiming to turn it into a regional capital, and he crushed peasant and Druze rebellions and deported non-loyal tribesmen.

By 1840, however, he had to surrender the area back to the Ottomans. From 1864, Tanzimat reforms were applied on Ottoman Syria, carving out the provinces (vilayets) of Aleppo, Zor, Beirut and Damascus Vilayet; Mutasarrifate of Mount Lebanon was created, as well, and soon after the Mutasarrifate of Jerusalem was given a separate status.

The Final Liberation of Syria

In November 2024, the United States, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom urged for de-escalation in Syria as the violence flared up once again. The rebel factions, led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), had taken control of Aleppo, prompting a retaliatory airstrike campaign by Syrian President Bashar Assad, supported by Russia.

The strikes, which targeted population centers and several hospitals in rebel-held city of Idlib, resulted in at least 25 deaths, according to the White Helmets rescue group.

The NATO countries issued a joint statement calling for the protection of civilians and critical infrastructure to prevent further displacement and ensure humanitarian access.

They stressed the urgent need for a Syrian-led political solution, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254, which advocates for dialogue between the Syrian government and opposition forces.

The rebel offensive, which began on 27 November 2024, continued its advance into Hama Province following their capture of Aleppo. On 4 December 2024, fierce clashes erupted in Hama province as the Syrian army engaged Islamist-led insurgents in a bid to halt their advance on the key city of Hama.

Government forces claimed to have launched a counter-offensive with air support, pushing back rebel factions, including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), around six miles from the city. However, despite reinforcements, the rebels captured the city on the 5th of December .

The fighting led to widespread displacement, with nearly 50,000 people fleeing the area and over 600 casualties reported, including 104 civilians.

On 8 December 2024, opposition forces captured the capital Damascus , toppling Bashar al-Assad's government and ending the Assad family's 53-year-long rule over the country.

Conclusion

The People of Syria are happy with the fall of Assad regime. The streets filled with joy are the evidence that the Syrians in no way wanted Bashar Al-Assad to continue as their ruler. Syria is liberated and the masks have fallen. And, once again Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is the hero and is getting the well deserved respect.

LONG LIVE SYRIA, LONG LIVE RESISTANCE

[The writer, Raqif Makhdoomi, is Human Rights Activist and law student.]



