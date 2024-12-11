CBT only and more – UGC makes major changes in CUET 2025

Wednesday December 11, 2024

New Delhi: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) from 2025 onwards will be held only in online mode i.e. will be a computer based test (CBT), the UGC Chairman said Tuesday December 10, 2024.

Talking to PTI in an exclusive interview, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar also announced major changes in the compulsory entrance test conducted for admission in various undergraduate (UG) courses in the universities besides making the entrance test CBT only.

The CUET till the last year was held in hybrid mode i.e. online and offline modes.“From 2025, the CUET will be held only in online mode”, the UGC Chairman said.

The UGC Chairman also announced reduction in number of subjects.

"The CUET 2025 exam will be conducted in online mode based on 37 subjects as compared to 63 subjects available till 2024", the UGC Chairman said.

He also said that candidates appearing in the CUET 2025 can select subjects other than the ones they have studied in Class 12 or Plus Two exams. The candidates can select only 5 subjects, not 6 as was the case till 2024.

The UGC Chairman further announced that the duration of all CUET-UG exams would be standardised to 60 minutes, eliminating the previous variation that ranged between 45 to 60 minutes depending on the subject.

The concept of optional questions has also been removed, making all questions in the exam compulsory, the UGC Chairman said.

