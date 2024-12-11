Sora AI video maker launched to public

OpenAI on Tuesday December 10, 2024 made publicly available its much awaited AI video maker app 'Sora'

Wednesday December 11, 2024 10:24 AM , ummid.com News Network

OpenAI on Tuesday December 10, 2024 made publicly available its much awaited AI video maker app 'Sora'.

OpenAI had stormed the IT world by launching ChatGPT in early last year opening a floodgate of AI tools by rivals and app developers.

While the other app developers launched their own versions of text to video AI generators, OpenAI kept the world waiting.

The wait finally got over Tuesday when "Sora" was made available to paid customers.

"Sora OpenAI"

"Sora is here. We’re moving our video generation model out of research preview", OpenAI said while launching the AI tool it had announced in February this year.

"Earlier this year, we introduced Sora⁠, our model that can create realistic videos from text, and shared our initial research progress⁠ on world simulation", Microsoft funded OpenAI said.

Sora serves as a foundation for AI that understands and simulates reality—an important step towards developing models that can interact with the physical world.

"We developed a new version of Sora, "Sora Turbo", that is significantly faster than the model we previewed in February. We’re releasing it today as a standalone product at Sora.com to ChatGPT Plus and Pro users", OpenAI said.

Sora Price and Subscriptions

Sora is available to ChatGPT Plus paid customers for free.

"Sora is included as part of your Plus account at no additional cost. You can generate up to 50 videos at 480p resolution or fewer videos at 720p each month", OpenAI said.

For those who want more Sora, the Pro plan includes 10x more usage, higher resolutions, and longer durations. We’re working on tailored pricing for different types of users, which we plan to make available early next year.

While OpenAI isn’t the first to develop an AI that creates videos from text prompts, Sora, much like ChatGPT, is poised to bring this technology to a vast audience of millions.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.