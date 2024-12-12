AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year 2025 Exam Time Table Released

The first and second year Intermediate 2025 exams in Andhra Pradesh will respectively start from March 01 and March 03, according to the time table of the annual exams released by the Andhra Pradesh State Board of Intermediate Education

BIEAP Intermediate Board Exam 2025 Time Table: The first and second year Intermediate 2025 exams in Andhra Pradesh will respectively start from March 01 and March 03, according to the time table of the annual exams released by the Andhra Pradesh State Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) on its website.

The practical exams of 1st and 2nd years both (11th and 12th board exam 2025) will be conducted from February 10 to February 20, 2025. The timing of all theory papers will be from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm whereas that of practical exams is 09:00 am to 05:00 pm, the Andhra Pradesh State Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) said.

AP Inter 1st Year Time Table 2025

The Andhra Pradesh board Intermedicate 1st year exam will begin on March 01, 2025 with 2nd language paper II followed by English Paper I on March 04, Mathematics Paper 1A, Botany Paper I, and Civic Paper I Paper I on March 06, Mathematics Paper IB, Zoology Paper I and History Paper I on March 18.

Physics Paper I and Economics Paper I will be held on March 11 whereas Chemistry Paper I, Commerce Paper I, Sociology Paper I, and Fine Art and Music Paper I will be conducted on March 13, 2025

Logic Paper I, Public Administarion Paper I, Logic Paper I and Bridge Course Maths Paper I for BIPC candidates will be held on March 17, 2025.

The last paper of AP board Intermediate 1st year 2025 (Class 11) exam will be of Modern Language Paper I and Geography Paper I. It will be held on March 19, 2025

AP Inter 2nd Year Time Table 2025

The AP board Intermediate 2nd year 2025 exam will begin on March 03, 2025 with 2nd language paper II followed by English language paper II exam on March 05.

Mathematics Paper II A, Botany Paper II, and Civic Paper II will be held on March 07, Mathematics Paper II B, Zoology Paper II and History Paper II will be conducted on March 10, 2025.

Physics Paper II and Economics Paper II will be held on March 12 whereas Chemistry Paper II, Commerce Paper II, Sociology Paper II, and Fine Art and Music Paper II will be conducted on March 15, 2025.

Logic Paper II, Public Administarion Paper II, Logic Paper II and Bridge Course Maths Paper II for BIPC candidates will be held on March 18, 2025.

The last paper of Andhra Pradesh board Intermediate 2nd year 2025 (Class 12) exam will be of Modern Language Paper II and Geography Paper II. It will be held on March 20, 2025.

Candidates should note the BiPC BIE AP Inter (Class 12 and Class 11) 2025 Time Table released today is tentative. Final time table will be released later. The board also said that time table for Vocational courses will be released separately.

AP Inter I, II 2024 Result and Pass Percentage

The AP Inter 1st year exam in 2024 was held from March 01 to 19, 2024 whereas AP Inter 2nd year exam in 2024 was held from March 02 to 20, 2024.

AP Board intermediate 1st and 2nd year general and vocational stream results were announced on April 12, 2024.

The overall pass percentage of AP Inter 1st year 2024 was 67% whereas AP Inter 2nd year 2024 was 78%.

In the AP Inter results 2024, the first-year general stream witnessed a total of 4,61,273 candidates appearing for the examinations. Among them, 3,10,875 candidates successfully passed, reflecting a commendable achievement.

Similarly, in the second-year general stream, a total of 3,93,757 candidates participated in the examinations. Out of these, 3,06,528 candidates emerged victorious by passing their exams, indicating a robust performance in the second year as well.

The Andhra Pradesg State Board of Intetmediate Education (BIEAP) Manabadi has the main objective of regulating and supervising the system of intermediate education. It executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges and providing direction, support and leadership for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction.

