AP SSC 2025 Time Table released

AP SSC Time Table 2025: The Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) Andhra Pradesh Wednesday released the Time Table of Andhra Pradesh State AP SSC Class 10th March 2025 (BSE AP Class X or Manabadi SSC) exam on its website.

According to the AP SSC 2025 Exam Time Table released by BSE Andhra Pradesh, AP SSC March 2025 exams will start on Monday March 17, 2025 and continue till March 31, 2025.

The first paper is of First Language (Group A and Composit Course) whereas the last paper on March 31 is of SSC Social Science Theory paper. All papers will start in the morning 09:30.

Mathematics Paper is on March 24, English Paper is on March 21, as per the BSE Andhra Pradesh SSC March 2025 time table.

General Science or Biological Science Paper will be held on March 28, 2025.

AP SSC 2024 Result and Pass Percentage

In 2024, the AP Class 10th Board Exams was conducted from March 18 to March 30, 2024. The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) announced its Class 10th results on April 22, 2024 when the overall pass percentange was 86.69 percent.

The pass percentage of boys in 2024 was 84.32% and pass percentage of girls was 89.17%.

A total of 616,615 students had appeared in the 2024 AP SSC exams. Out of them 6.54 lakh registered candidates this year. A total of 534,574 students passed the board exams in 2024.

The Directorate of Government Examinations under Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Andhra Pradesh is an independent department functioning under ministry of secondary education, Government of Andhra Pradesh. The department is responsible for conducting the SSC/OSSC Public Examinations and a number of minor examinations.

