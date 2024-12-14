Watch: Near Full Moon and Jupiter in Conjunction

The Near Full Moon has come closer to Planet Jupiter Saturday December 14, 2024 forming a conjunction of the two astral objects of our solar system. Watch video

Saturday December 14, 2024 9:08 PM , Zohair M Safwan, ummid.com

[99.6% illuminated Moon and Jupiter (mag -2.8) meets in the constellation Taurus as seen in Malegaon Saturday December 14, 2024. (Photo: ummid.com)]

The Planet Conjunction occurs when two or more planets come close to each other or when one or more planets of our solar system hover near the full or partial Moon.

[Moon-Jupiter Conjunction as seen in Malegaon (India) on Saturday December 14, 2024 (Photo: ummid.com)]

The sky-gazers had a marvelous scene over the sky tonight when they noticed a “bright star” hovering close to the Near Full Moon.

The “bright star” seen very close to the Moon tonight is Jupiter - the 5th Planet from the Sun and the largest in the Solar System.

“Cold Moon”

The December 2024 Full Moon is also called “Cold Moon”. Its peak will come tomorrow i.e. Sunday December 15, 2024.

The astro-enthusiast who missed to watch the Moon Jupiter conjunction tonight can have a second chance of watching the same astral phenomenon tomorrow.

Watch: Moon-Jupiter Conjunction

Also seen near the Moon and Jupiter is Capella - the brightest star in Auriga the Charioteer, according to EarthSky.org.

Also lies near Jupiter is the orange giant star Aldebaran, the fiery eye of Taurus the Bull.

However, since Moon and Jupiter are too bright tonight that the stars - Capella and Aldebaran, will be seen with a bit of difficulty.

Sky-gazers who missed the Moon Jupiter Conjunction tonight can watch out for Mars coming super close to the waning gibbous Moon on Tuesday December 17, 2024.

