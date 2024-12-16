BPSC Prelims 2024 held at Patna Centre cancelled



Monday December 16, 2024

Patna: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has cancelled the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 Prelims held at Patna’s Bapu Pariksha Bhavan.

The BPSC cancelled the CCE 2024 Prelims held at Patna exam centre where an official on duty had died due to heart attack following ruckus created by some “unruly” candidates.

The BPSC 2024 Prelims was held at 945 centres across Bihar on December 13, 2024. Nearly 5 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam, including 6,500 who wrote the exam at Bapu Pariksha Bhavan exam centrein Patna.

"The BPSC has decided to cancel its preliminary examination held at Bapu Pariksha Parisar examination centre due to disruption created by a group of unruly aspirants as part of a conspiracy to disrupt the exam," BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai told reporters.

Manbhai said the new exam date will be announced soon.

The candidates had created ruckus at the exam centre and tried to forcefully cancel the exam after the reports of paper leak .

The BPSC had refuted the reports of the paper leak on the same day.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the ruckus created at the BAPU Pariksha Bhavan exam centre has also surfaced.

The CCTV video shows a group of miscreants storming BAPU Pariksha Parisar in Patna on December 13 and attempting to force the BPSC exam cancelled.

Following the ruckus, an additional examination superintendent, Ram Iqbal Singh, died of cardiac arrest and a woman candidate fell unconscious.



BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai while addressing the press today said those involved in the vandalism will be debarred from the exam.

