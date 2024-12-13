BPSC 70th Prelims 2024 held amid chaos, paper leak rumours

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 Preliminary was held today i.e. Friday December 13, 2024 amid chaos and paper leak "rumours"

Saturday December 14, 2024 0:20 AM , ummid.com News Network

[Patna DM Dr Chandrashekhar Singh slaps a BPSC aspirant protesting outside BAPU examination centre in the city.]

The BPSC 2024 Prelims was held at 945 centres across Bihar from 12:00 PM to 02:00 PM. However. allegations of paper leak at a centre in Patna sparked chaos.

BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai refuted allegations of the paper leak at Patna’s Bapu Pariksha Bhavan.

“There is no leak in the BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission) exam. We received information around 12:30 pm of some students creating a ruckus in the exam, however, it was done after all students were seated in the exam room and had no contact with the outside world,” Manubhai told Indian Express.

The BPSC Prelims was held today to fill 2,035 vacancies.

As part of the BPSC recruitment process, candidates who clear the Prelims will become eligible for BPSC CCE Main Exam.

BPSC Aspirants Protest

Meanwhile, a video is taking rounds on different social media platforms showing the DM slapping a BPSC aspirant who was among others protesting against the alleged irregularities.

निरंकुश 'नीतीशिया अफसरशाही' का यह तमाचा एक अभ्यर्थी के गाल पर नहीं लगा है, यह समस्त बिहार के युवाओं और उनके भविष्य को लेकर चिंतित अभिभावकों के गाल पर लगा है!



यह नीतीश-भाजपा सरकार भ्रष्टाचार और कदाचार भी करेगी, फिर ढिठाई से अत्याचार भी करेगी!#bpsc70th #BPSC pic.twitter.com/Uj3y3KpnOU — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) December 13, 2024

Amid reports of paper leak, some candidates protested outside BAPU Exam Centre, Bihar alleging some of them were not give OMR sheets in time.

“Half of the students did not even get the OMR sheet or the question booklet for 15 minutes…. Many got the question booklet one hour late and it was snatched away in 10 minutes", the students alleged.

