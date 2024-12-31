MHT CET 2025 Registration Starts - Direct Link

As per the Maharashtra CET Cell, the MHT CET 2025 (PCM) will be held from April 19 to 27, 2025, and the MHT CET 2025 (PCB) for this year will be held from April 09 to 17, 2025

Tuesday December 31, 2024 9:33 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Image for representation]

MHT CET 2025 Registration: The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has started receiving online application through its website 'cetcell.mahacet.org' for MHT CET 2025 from Monday December 30, 2024.

Candidates should note that the online registration has started for MHT CET 2025 (PCM) and MHT CET 2025 (PCB) both.

Candidate who want to appear for MHT CET 2025 should note that the last date of application is February 15, 2025.

Candidates should also note that online registration and confirmation of Application Form on website (with additional Late Fee of Rs. 500/- for all categories) is from February 16 to 22, 2025.

All registered candidates will be required to make payment - only through online mode, up to February 23, 2025.

MHT CET 2025 Date

MHT CET 2025 is held for Engineering as well as Medical students. It is a mandatory entrance test for admission in various engineering and medical professional degree courses that also include Pharmacy.

For the students who wish to make career in Engineering (BE and BTech) need to clear MHT CET (PCM) and the students who plan to opt for Medical (MBBS, BDMS, BUMS, BAMS, BHMS, Para Medical or B Pharmacy courses) should appear and pass MHT CET (PCB).

As per the Maharashtra CET Cell notification , the MHT CET 2025 (PCM) will be held from April 19 to 27, 2025, and the MHT CET 2025 (PCB) for this year will be held from April 09 to 17, 2025.

Direct link to apply for MHT CET 2025

Candidates should note that the Maharashtra CET Cell has launched a new website for registration and information website for Common Entrance Tests this year. Follow the steps given below to apply for MHT CET 2025.

Click here to go to official MHT CET 2025 Registration Website: cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the link marked as "CET (Examination) Portal for 2025-26 Click on the link marked with "New User? Register". Read all instructions carefully and click on OK. Select Type of Registration - Aadhaar on Non Aadhaar. Fill the Personal Information, Contact Information, Reservation, Bank Account details, Education 6. Details and Details required for MHT-CET 2025. Enter and save for future reference an appropriate Password. Enter Security Key Click on Register button.

Candidates should note that they need to pay the MHT CET exam fees in online mode to confirm their registration.

"Fee should be paid only in Online Mode. No offline payment will be accepeted", the CET Cell said.

MHT CET 2025 Syllabus

Marks obtained in MHT CET 2025 (MHT CET PCB and PCM) is considered for admission in various Engineering, Medical and Pharmacy courses. Students who clear the Class 12 or HSC exams are eligible to appear in MHT CET.

Candidates should note that like previous year, there will not be “Negative Marking System” and the difficulty level of the entrance exam will be at par with JEE Main and NEET, the Maharashtra CET Cell said.

“There will be no Negative Marking. However, difficulty level will be at par with JEE Main for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, whereas difficulty level for Biology will be at par with NEET”, the CET Cell said.

MHT CET 2025 Paper Pattern

The Maharashtra CET Cell said the MHT CET questions will be based on the syllabus of State Council of Educational Research and Training, Maharashtra.

“Approximately 20% weightage will be given to Class 11 curriculum and 80% weightage will be given to Class 12 syllabus while setting the MHT CET 2025 Question Papers”, the CET Cell said. “MHT CET 2025 will consist of three question papers of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). Each paper will be of 100 marks”, it said. “The questions will be mainly application based”, the CET Cell added.

The duration of the exams will be 90 minutes.

Mathematics paper will have a total of 50 questions of 2 marks each whereas Physics, Chemistry and Biology papers will have 100 questions of 1 mark each.

The CET Cell has not released the date and time to start MHT CET 2025 registration.

MHT CET 2024 (last year) was held in April and May, 2024 in online mode on multiple dates.

The MHT CET result last year was declared on June 16, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra CET Cell has started online registration for MAH MCA CET 2025 to be held on March 23, 2025.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.