Now use AI to create girlfriend of your own choice, taste

Taking Artificial Intelligence to next level, adult entertainment company, CamSoda, Wednesday launched personalized AI girlfriend feature that will allow users to create their own AI companion at no charge along with free NSFW roleplay and chat.

Wednesday July 17, 2024 8:11 PM , ummid.com News Network

Los Angeles: Taking Artificial Intelligence to next level, adult entertainment company, CamSoda, Wednesday launched personalized AI girlfriend feature that will allow users to create their own AI companion at no charge along with free NSFW roleplay and chat.

Once registered, users can select from a variety of traits - including personality type, voices, ethnicity, age, body type, face style, hair color, style and many more to create a perfect AI soulmate.

CamSoda's AI girlfriend is equipped with free SFW and NSFW chatting capabilities that can be tailored to a user's preference along with giving their AI girlfriend a name.

"This innovative and accessible entertainment platform runs on a variety of open source LLMS that are scalable and configurable", CamSoda said.

"The platform will also constantly be expanded and improved upon as capabilities advance as CamSoda is creating both standalone and combined models to help test new releases to encourage the best growth for the feature for communication and for image generation", it said.

CamSoda said its job is to help foster connections via camming and with the advancements of AI, it knows it can deliver users a satisfactory, personalized experience with their very own AI girlfriend.

"With seemingly endless options and ways to customize, this AI girlfriend feature is the perfect way to use the technology on our platform", Daryn Parker, Vice-President CamSoda, said.

AI generated male and female robots are already making waves. Some media houses have recently also announced the launch of AI News Anchors .

[Featured image used here is AI generated.]





Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.