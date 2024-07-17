Intel announces U.S. apprenticeship for manufacturing facility technicians

San Francisco: Intel has announced its first U.S. registered apprenticeship program for manufacturing facility technicians in Arizona with a plan to train facility technician apprentices over the next five years.

The apprenticeship program will run in collaboration with the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA), the Phoenix Business and Workforce Development Board, the SEMI Foundation, Maricopa Community Colleges District (MCCD) and Fresh Start Women’s Foundation.

"Selected apprentices will be full-time Intel employees on day one and will earn a certificate and college credit upon successful completion of the one-year program", Intel said.

Why apprenticeships matter?

Traditional recruiting methods alone are not enough to meet the growing demand for skilled semiconductor technicians. Intel hence offer apprenticeships that give a practical and effective way to train individuals for these roles, benefiting both individuals and organizations.

"Apprentices gain valuable skills, experience and industry-specific knowledge, leading to improved career opportunities and contributing to a more skilled and competitive workforce. Apprenticeships are a way to attract diverse talent with greater-than-average retention, with 90% of apprentices staying with their employer after program completion", Intel said.

Program Pattern

According to Intel, the one-year apprenticeship program will involve a mix of classroom instruction and on-the-job training.

Participants will be hired as Intel employees as they learn the core competencies needed for facility technician roles, including hand-tool basics with mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic and vacuum systems; electrical basics and electronics; handling of chemicals and gases; and communications skills, problem solving and critical thinking.

Intel’s apprenticeship program provides more technical skills than other opportunities within the industry, focusing on hands-on skills in gas and chemical facility training.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old with a GED certificate or equivalent work experience.





