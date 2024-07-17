Colleges, HEIs unaware of Maharashtra govt’s free education for girls scheme

The colleges and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in Maharashtra are unaware of the state government’s scheme to provide free higher education to girl students

Mumbai: The colleges and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in Maharashtra are unaware of the state government’s scheme to provide free higher education to girl students.

Announced few months before the 2024 Assembly Elections, the BJP-Eknath Shinde Sena government in Maharashtra said higher education to girl students belonging to OBCs and SEBCs, and those coming under EWS category will be free.

As per the Government Resolution (GR) dated July 09, 2024, the free education scheme is aimed at promoting women's education. The scheme was decided during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In addition to this, the Maharashtra government also decided to waive off tuition and exam fees for orphaned students of both genders.

The decision by the Maharashtra government, though alleged by the opposition parties to be having political motives, has been received with much enthusiasm following the huge publicity campaign run by the government.

However, the staff at the colleges and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in the state said they have not yet received any official communication from the government in this regard.

“We only came to know about the scheme through newspapers”, Office Superintendent (OS) of a leading college of Malegaon told ummid.com on the condition of anonymity.

“We are completely in dark as regard to the procedure of the scheme and how actually it will work”, he said.

‘Pay First, Get Later’

He however said the impression that the entire fees of the girl students - currently enrolled in higher education institutions and those who will take admission from now on, will be waived off is wrong.

Moreover, students will be required to pay fees that should be later on reimbursed in their account by the government if all conditions fulfilled.

“As per the existing schemes, for example the OBC students who are getting 50% off in their fees, they first need to pay the total fees. Half of that is later reimbursed to her or his account if s/he fills online form and submits all the necessary documents”, he said.

“So, based on the schemes that are currently running, we can assume that the new scheme should also work in the similar pattern. But, nothing can be said with full certainty till we receive an official notification”, he said.

‘Ladli Behna Yojna’

A week before announcing the free education for girls, Maharashtra government on July 01, 2024 also announced “Ladli Behna Yojna”. As per the scheme, the state government promised to pay a monthly amount of INR 1,200 to 1,500 to eligible women.

As per the scheme named, 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' (The Chief Minister's 'My Beloved Sister' Scheme) announced by the state government on July 01, 2024 women in the age group of 21 to 65 years of age are eligible for direct cash transfer of Rs 1,500 in their accounts every month.

To get benefit of the scheme, women need to fill forms along with other documents. Accordingly, a huge rush of women applying for the scheme is seen at different places of Maharashtra. However, Tehsildars, who have been made coordinators for the successful implementation of the scheme, have expressed their reservation.

In a meeting with the chief minister last week, a delegation of Tehsildars informed him about their inability to implement the scheme in their respective territories.

‘Ladla Bhai Yojna’

Even as uncertainties surround the implementation of the free education scheme and Ladli Behna Yojna, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday July 17, 2024 announced Ladla Bhai Yojna scheme for the youth of the state.

Under this scheme, students who have completed their 12th grade, HSC, will receive Rs 6,000 per month.

Additionally, students holding a Diploma will receive Rs 8,000 per month, while those who have completed their graduation will be given Rs 10,000 per month.

Announcing the scheme, State Chief Minister Shinde said that the government will also provide financial support to the youth for apprenticeships in factories or companies where they will work.

Earlier, the government had announced the 'Mukhya Mantri Annapurna Yojana' (MAY) in the Maharashtra State Budget for the year 2024-25 tabled in the house on June 28, 2024. As per this scheme, the government promised to provide 03 free gas cylinders annually to every household.

