Samsung collaborates with K-Pop icons for new Galaxy brand anthem

Samsung Electronics has collaborated with K-Pop icons TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) for the new Galaxy brand anthem

Thursday July 18, 2024 0:28 AM , ummid.com News Network

Seoul (South Korea): Samsung Electronics has collaborated with K-Pop icons TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) for the new Galaxy brand anthem.

The new Galaxy brand anthem, which was first teased at Galaxy Unpacked event last week, champions the pursuit of goals with an open mind, echoing Galaxy’s own core values of openness.

'Open Always Wins'

Titled “Open Always Wins” will feature K-Pop icons Tomorrow X Together (TXT), consisting of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai.

Set to an energetic guitar riff, “Open Always Wins” is an alternative rock track featuring the powerful vocals of TXT.

“Band members Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun and Hueningkai participated in penning the lyrics and based them on their own feelings and experience of openness”, Samsung said.

Galaxy anthem teaser

TXT x Samsung - ‘Open Always Wins’ pic.twitter.com/RKBAMwqMd5 — 하지 (@txtarchivee) July 17, 2024

“We are proud to have collaborated with our Galaxy Ambassadors, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, to create a brand anthem that encapsulates the spirit of openness authentically,” said Jamie Park, VP and Head of the Experience Marketing Group, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “

"We hope it inspires listeners to embrace openness in their own lives, and the experiences and opportunities that come with it", Jamie said.

Simultaneously with the music video release, the “Open Always Wins” dance challenge will kick off as well, encouraging fans worldwide to show their support and cheer for their favorite athletes.





Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.