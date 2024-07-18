JoSAA 2024 Round 5 Seat Allotment Announced: Check Here

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has published the 5th and Final Round of Seat Allocation, also known as JoSAA 2024 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result, for the academic year 2024-25 on its official website josaa.nic.in

Thursday July 18, 2024 12:53 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

JoSAA 2024 Seat Allocation Round 5: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has published the 5th and Final Round of Seat Allocation, also known as JoSAA 2024 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result, for the academic year 2024-25 on its official website josaa.nic.in.

Candidates should note that JoSAA 2024 Round 5 Seat Allocation result was published on the official website of the JoSAA, www.josaa.nic.in Wednesday July 17, 2024.

Candidates should also note that 5th round reporting for Document Verification and Seat Acceptance is from July 17 to 22, 2024 - both days included from morning 10:00 to 05:00 pm.

"Last date to respond to query (Round 5) is July 23, 2024 by 17:00 pm", JoSAA said.

Candidates should also note that the last date for document upload and fee payment (Round 5) is July 22, 2024 by 17:00.

Candidates should note that JoSAA Round 5 result is last and final. No allotment after this round.





Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.