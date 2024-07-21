Karbala: Misunderstandings and Message

The teachings of Karbala should not inspire us only during the month of Muharram but the whole year. The most important lesson from Karbala is to stand against falsehood even if you are handful in number

Sunday July 21, 2024 12:17 PM , Raqif Makhdoomi

Abdullah ibn Saba, a Jewish man who took Islam as a cover, sowed the seeds of division in the Muslim Ummah during the time of Hazrat Uthman bin Affan (RA). He went to people and told them it’s Hazrat Ali (RA) who should have been the Caliph but Hazrat Uthman (RA) took away his right.

Both Shia and Sunni share the view that this man was the first “Ghulat”. But this man isn’t spoken of commonly while event of Karbala is narrated. For whatever the reason may be but this man Abdullah ibn Saba has a very big role in creating division among Muslims. The misconception that Hadhrat Ali (RA) is the only one who had the right to be the first caliph was introduced by this man.

Another man Named Abu Lu’lu’a Firuz or Abu Lulu - the cursed man who killed Hadhrat Umar Al-Farouq (RA). Ironically, he has a tomb in Iran and a festival named “Omar Koshan” (The killing of Umar) used to be celebrated. But due to the pressure from the Muslim world the shrine of this cursed man is closed.

While Hazrat Ali (RA) become the Caliph, Hadhrat Muawiya (RA) refused to accept him as Caliph. But he never was against Hazart Ali (RA) or his Caliphate. He just wanted Hadhrat Ali (RA) to take action against those who were involved in the brutal murder of Hazrat Uthman (RA) which for various reasons is a valid thing to demand.

Time passed and finally Hazrat Muawiya (RA) became the Caliph. Hadhrat Hassan (RA) and Hazrat Muawiya (RA) both were on the edge of a war that fortunately didn’t happen. Hazart Hassan (RA) wanted Hazrat Muawiya (RA) to accept some points and only then Hazrat Hassan (RA) would accept Hazrat Muawiya (ra) as the Caliph.

Hazrat Muawiya (RA) sent a blank paper with a stamp on it to Hadhrat Hassan (RA) and asked him to write whatever he wants to. The treaty was signed and Hazart Hassan (RA) accepted him as Caliph.

The twenty-year rule of Hadhrat Muawiya (RA) are regarded as among the best years in the Islamic history. Peace prevailed everywhere. No wars were fought. No injustice was done. Everything was at total peace.

Hazrat Muwaiya (RA) is being held responsible for the martyrdom of Hazrat Hassan (RA). The reasons are best known to the people who make fake and false allegations against Muwaiya (RA). People unfortunately have no knowledge of what happened before and after the Karbala.

Now the question here arises from where these people get explanations to abuse and curse Hazrat Muawiya (RA). Hadhrat Muawiya (RA) was “Katib e wahi”. His sister, Hadhrat Umme Habiba (RA) was one of the noble wives of the Prophet (peace be upon him. Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him) made dua for Muawiya (RA). I don’t think a true Muslim should have doubt that was Muawiya (RA) on the right path or not when the Prophet (peace be upon him) himself makes dua for the guidance of Muwaiya (RA).

Instead of concentrating on the teachings of Karbala people are busy cursing Hazrat Abubakar (RA), Hazrat Umar (RA), Hazrat Uthman (RA), Hazrat Ayesha (RA), Hazart Hafsa (RA), Hazrat Muwaiya (RA) and many others. When asked for the reasons behind it they - instead of giving a valid reason, start abusing for asking them for the reasons.

Hazrat Hussain (RA) and the other 71 martyrs of Karbala sacrificed their sacred lives for standing with truth and against the falsehood. Nobody can say that the martyrs of Karbala didn’t had the most heart-breaking martyrdom in the history of Islam. But the martyrs don’t die and every Muslim desires to die as martyr. There’s no point of mourning the martyrs or offer them condolences. The martyrs are paid tribute.

The Islamic history is full of martyrs. The first martyr of Islam is Hadhrat Yasir (RA) and Hazrat Sumayya (RA). Hazrat Yasir (RA) was tied to health camels. His two arms to two camels and two legs to other two camels, and the camels were made to run in opposite directions. His body tore into pieces. Hazrat Sumayya was martyred by shooting an arrow in her anus. The first and the most heart-breaking death in the history of Isalm.

But are these deaths mourned? No, because there’s no reason to mourn a martyr. A dead man is mourned, a martyr never dies.

I quoted this event because when they are asked why do they mourn martyrs of Karbala, they reply because they were martyred in a very brutal way. No one denies that. I say the most brutal martyrdom that anyone can have but there’s no reason to mourn the martyrs.

We take inspiration from Karbala. The teachings of Karbala should not inspire us only during the month of Muharram but the whole year. The most important lesson from Karbala is to stand against falsehood even if you are handful in number.

“No compromise” is what Hadhrat Hussain (RA) taught us. He could have accepted the terms and could have lived a normal life but he left us with a great and very important lesson which we must not forget till we are alive.

All the 71 martyrs of Karbala have a very special place in our hearts. May their supreme sacrifices keep inspiring us all through our lives.

[The writer, Raqif Makhdoomi, is a law student and Human rights activist.





