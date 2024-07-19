'Treating with highest priority': Microsoft after major BSOD outage

IT major Microsoft Friday reassured users after its services, mainly Windows and Microsoft 365 apps, were disrupted due to what is called as the "Blue Screen of Death" or "BSOD" error

Friday July 19, 2024

IT major Microsoft Friday reassured users after its services, mainly Windows and Microsoft 365 apps, were disrupted due to what is called as the "Blue Screen of Death" or "BSOD" error.

"We remain committed in treating this event with the highest priority and urgency while we continue to address the lingering impact for the Microsoft 365 apps that are in a degraded state," Microsoft said in a statement. "Our services are still seeing continuous improvements while we continue to take mitigation actions," the company added.

Microsoft Windows users across the world are currently experiencing the "Blue Screen of Death" (BSOD) error, which is causing their systems to suddenly shut down or restart.

"Something super weird happening right now. Just been called by several totally different media outlets in the last few minutes, all with Windows machines suddenly BSoD’ing (Blue Screen of Death)", Troy Hunt, Microsoft Regional Director, wrote on social media platform X.

Companies and individual users from across the world are sharing the videos and snaps of the computers with blue screen.

An update for business software security, Crowdstrike, has caused the 'blue screen of death' to a number of major companies worldwide, including the airline industrypic.twitter.com/X3mZZFUMuP — Dexerto (@Dexerto) July 19, 2024

The images and videos from airport, malls, departmental stores and offices are also being shared by the social media users.

"Holiday mood, in Microsoft style", mutliple users wrote.

Microsoft has not confirmed how the error occurred. IT experts said Blue Screen errors, also called black screen errors or STOP code errors, can occur if a serious problem causes Windows to shut down or restart unexpectedly.



Multiple reports however claimed that the error is the result of a faulty update from cybersecurity provider CrowdStrike.

Reports further said that CrowdStrike is aware of the crashes on Windows hosts related to the Falcon Sensor.

"Our Engineering teams are actively working to resolve this", the company said.

Cybersecurity experts meanwhile are asking Microsoft to clarify if the "blue screen of death" is because of Crowdstrike's update or are these two separate incidents that have caused outages worldwide.





