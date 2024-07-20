NEET UG 2024 city, centre wise results published; check now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET UG 2024 center and city specific result on its official website exams.nta.ac.in

Saturday July 20, 2024 12:52 PM , ummid.com News Network

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the medical entrance NEET UG 2024 on May 05, 2024. The NTA declared the NEET UG 2024 on June 04, 2024. Two days later it released the NEET UG 2024 Merit List and Toppers Score and details.

However, after the allegations of the large scale irregularities, malpractice and paper leak , there were demands to cancel the NEET UG 2024 and hold it afresh.

The tussle between the NTA and those demanding NEET UG re-exam reached the Supreme Court of India.

During the course of the hearing, NEET UG exams of 1,563 candidates were cancelled. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India also made some harsh comments against the NEET UG over the allegations of paper leak and malpractice.

The SC in its latest order on July 18, 2024 had directed the NTA to publish city-wise and centre-wise result. The dead line to do so was today evening. The NTA however fulfilled the SC today morning and declared the NEET UG 2024 city-wise and centre-wise result on its website.

Steps to check NEET UG 2024 Center wise result

Click here to go to the official website: exams.nta.ac.in . Click on the link marked as "NEET (UG) Result 2024 City/Centre wise Log in using ID and password Download your result and take a print out.

The next step regarding the NEET UG case after the declaration of city/centre wise result is the SC hearing on Monday July 22, 2024 when the apex court is likely to pronounce its verdict.

There is a strong demand seeking re-exam. However, the SC had multiple times said the NEET re-exam is the last option.

Meanwhile, the medical counselling for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS and pharmacy courses that are done based on NEET UG score is on hold though there is no any stay by the SC on this.







