SC asks NTA to publish NEET UG 2024 result city-wise, centre-wise

Thursday July 18, 2024 6:01 PM , ummid.com News Network

NEET UG 2024 Hearing in SC: The Supreme Court of India Thursday July 18, 2024 asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to publish the NEET UG 2024 result city-wise and centre-wise.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is a private entity authorised by the government to conduct National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET UG in India and abroad.

During the hearing of the batch of petitions calling for re-examination of medical entrance NEET UG 2024, the SC bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud asked the NTA to publish city-wise and centre-wise NEET UG result by tomorrow evening.

The SC following the request by the NTA gave it time till Saturday 20, 2024 evening to evening to publish city-wise and centre-wise NEET UG result on its website.

The Supreme Court has now set Monday July 22, 2024 as the date for the next hearing when it is likely to pronounce its verdict.

The NTA had conducted the NEET UG 2024 medical entrance exam on May 05, 2024 for which close to 24 lakh candidates from India and abroad had appeared.

The NTA later released the NEET UG 2024 result on June 04, 2024 – the day when the whole nation was glued to their screens watching the 2024 Election Results, and 10 days ahead of the result declaration schedule on June 10.

The NTA two days later also published NEET UG 2024 Merit List and toppers details. As per this, 67 candidates topped the medical entrance exam scoring 720 out of the total 720 marks. More shocking than so many number topping the exam, as many as 06 NEET toppers were from a centre in Haryana.

This led to the eye-brows raising, and creating more trouble for the NTA as the allegations of NEET paper leak were made even on the day of exam i.e. May 05, 2024.

The matter snowballed into a major controversy and reached the Parliament and the Supreme Court of India where more than 30 petitions were filed on the allegations of paper leak, malpractice and irregularities in NEET UG 2024.

While the SC was hearing the NEET UG case, the NTA annulled the grace marks accorded to some candidate and announced re-exam of some 1,563 students .

Meanwhile, police in various states, and later the CBI, investigated the NEET UG paper leak case. Some arrested students admitted receiving NEET UG question papers before the exam.

This led to even SC observing that there was no doubt about the NEET UG 2024 paper leak .

In the latest hearing into the case Thursday, the SC while ordering the NTA to publish city-wise and centre-wise results asked the agency to mask the identities of the students.

"We want the NTA to publish marks obtained by students in NEET-UG 2024 exam, while ensuring the identity of each student is masked", the SC said.





