Finally, Biden exits WH race; Kamala Harris potential option

Ending weeks of speculations, U.S. President Joe Biden (81) finally announced his withdrawal from the re-election bid leaving the race to White House open to other Democrats top among them is India-origin Kamala Harris as a key contender

Monday July 22, 2024 11:28 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

[Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in a file image]

Washington: Ending weeks of speculations, U.S. President Joe Biden (81) finally announced his withdrawal from the re-election bid leaving the race to White House open to other Democrats top among them is India-origin Kamala Harris as a key contender.

Biden was under an intense pressure from supporters and his party to withdraw fro the U.S. 2024 Presidential race.

The pressure to exit mounted after the first presidential debate where he gaffed multiple times. Two days ago former President Barrack Obama had also appealed Biden to withdraw.

But, Joe Biden, till yesterday, was assuring his supporters to stay put behind him. He vowed he will defy all speculations after the assassination attempt on his Republican rival Donald Trump and win the race to the White House one another time.

He however finally gave in. In a written statement released Sunday Biden said it was the "greatest honour" to serve but his withdrawal was in the best interest of his party and the country.

"And let me express my heartfelt appreciation for the American people for the faith and trust they have placed in me," his statement added.

"I believe today and always have: that there is nothing America can’t do - when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America”, Biden said.

Biden endorses Harris

In his parting message, Biden also endorsed Vice-President Kamala Harris to succeed him as the Democratic candidate. Biden also thanked Kamala Harris, saying she was an "extraordinary partner".

The final decision on who will actually succeed Biden will be decided in the party's national convention, which is scheduled to start on 19 August.

Soon after Biden's withdrawal, top Democrats extended their support to Harris. A number of celebrities have also said they are behind "Vice-President Kamala Harris" as the next U.S. President.

Meanwhile, thousands of black women across America joined a Zoom call on Sunday night to throw their support behind Kamala Harris, according to BBC.





Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.