Amid high drama, Rahul Gandhi meets farmers in Parliament

Congress MP from Amethi Rahul Gandhi Wednesday met a delegation of farmers in the office of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Parliament Complex amid a high drama.

Wednesday July 24, 2024 4:35 PM , ummid.com News Network

The farmers are protesting against the Modi-led NDA government over MSP or Minimum Support Party.

As the government is not heeding to their demands, they sought time from Rahul Gandhi for a meeting.

Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), invited the farmers to his office in the Parliament. The farmers however were denied entry.

“I invited the farmers for a meeting in my office in the Parliament. They however were not allowed”, Rahul said while talking to media outside the Parliament.

Why? The reporters asked. To this Rahul Gandhi replied:

“This question should be asked to Prime Minister.” “They might be denying them entry into the Parliament because they are farmers”, the Congress leader quipped.

The Parliament is currently in a session. After initial roadblock, the farmers were eventually allowed entry into the Parliament and met Rahul Gandhi in his office.

As many as 12 farmer leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka were in the delegation that met Rahul Gandhi in the LoP office.

In the meeting the farmer leaders discussed with Rahul a host of problems mainly MSP. Farmer unions across the country want the MSP - a purchase guarantee set by the government to protect agriculturists from steep fall in crop prices, to be based on the Swaminathan Commission's C2+50 formula, which factors in cost of capital and land rent when calculating support prices.

"We held a meeting and decided to hold further discussions with INDIA bloc leaders and then try to pressurize the government for a legal MSP guarantee," Rahul said after the meeting.

He also said MSP is the rightful demand of the farmers and INDIA alliance will ensure that they get this.







