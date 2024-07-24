ummid logo
Wednesday July 24, 2024

Samsung announces global availability of Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6

Seoul (South Korea): Samsung Electronics Wednesday announced the global availability of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 launched at Galaxy Unpacked in Paris on July 10, 2024.

The tech giant also announced the general availability of Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3 series and the much anticipated Galaxy Ring.

“We’ve seen significant consumer excitement following the unveiling of our latest Galaxy devices in Paris earlier this month,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

“By integrating the power of Galaxy AI into our versatile foldable devices as well as expanding it to our ecosystem portfolio, we are continuing our commitment to putting the potential of AI into the hands of millions around the world.”

