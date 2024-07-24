Samsung announces global availability of Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6

Samsung Electronics Wednesday announced the global availability of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 launched at Galaxy Unpacked in Paris on July 10, 2024

Seoul (South Korea):

The tech giant also announced the general availability of Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3 series and the much anticipated Galaxy Ring.

“We’ve seen significant consumer excitement following the unveiling of our latest Galaxy devices in Paris earlier this month,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

“By integrating the power of Galaxy AI into our versatile foldable devices as well as expanding it to our ecosystem portfolio, we are continuing our commitment to putting the potential of AI into the hands of millions around the world.”

Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6 Features

The new Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 have opened the next frontier of Galaxy AI, leveraging their unique form factors that advance communication, productivity and creativity like never before.

When it comes to communication, easily understand someone in another language whether just by listening or having a conversation with Interpreter, making the most of the unique dual screen form factor.

Reply while on the move with Suggested replies, which recommends tailored responses to messages without even needing to open the device.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are the slimmest and lightest, as well as the most durable Z series ever.

The display has been upgraded thanks to enhanced layers on the main screen, which not only offer durability, but also visibly improve the crease.

Galaxy Z Fold6 offers a new cover screen ratio, which also fits more naturally in the hand, while Galaxy Z Flip6 delivers a flagship-level camera experience, longer battery life and for the first time ever, a vapor chamber to maximize performance on-the-go.

Galaxy Watch Features

The newest additions to the Galaxy Watch line-up are central to Samsung’s vision for enhancing digital health and everyday wellness through Galaxy AI.

Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 allow tracking of advanced glycation end products (AGEs) for the first time for a better understanding of metabolic health, while a Dual-frequency GPS system tracks location more precisely than ever for workouts in any outdoor environment from busy cities to dusty trails.

Galaxy Ring Features

Galaxy Ring 10 is the newest form factor, offering Samsung’s powerful sensor technology in the smallest wearable yet.

The distinct concave design is stylish and durable with a Titanium Grade 511 finish, built for extended wear and 24/7 health monitoring.

With sleep being the foundation of wellness, Galaxy Ring is the optimal form factor to offer Samsung’s best-in-class sleep analysis and powerful sleep AI algorithm, based on all-new sleep metrics for a more detailed analysis and understanding of sleep.

Galaxy Buds 3 Features

Galaxy Buds3 series offers a sleek new blade design for a modern yet practical style, and with Canal Type for Galaxy Buds3 Pro and Open Type for Buds3, there is a pair to suit everybody regardless of their preference.

Ultra High Quality Audio delivers superb detail in every sound and with Super-Wideband Call feature, phone calls can also be heard in flawless quality even when in noisy environments.



