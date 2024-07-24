WBJEE 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment - Direct Link

WBJEE 2024 Seat Allotment: Payment of Seat acceptance fee, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (if the candidate desires), and withdrawal by the candidate is from July 23 to 29, 2024

Wednesday July 24, 2024 1:47 PM , ummid.com News Network

WBJEE 2024 Seat Allotment: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released on its official website wbjeeb.nic.in 1st Round Seat Allotment result of WBJEE 2024 Counselling.

Steps to check WBJEE 2024 Seat Allotment Result

Click here to go to the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in . Click on "WBJEE" under Examination menu. Click on View Seat Allotment Result Round No 1 and Pay acceptance fees. Enter WBJEE Roll Number, Password and Security Pin as shown. Click on Sign-in button to proceed. Click on the relevant link to check the allotted seat. Pay acceptance fees to confirm your admission.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) had conducted on April 28, 2024 WBJEE in offline mode.

WBJEE 2024 Counselling Important Dates

Registration, payment of registration fee, Choice filling: July 10 to 21, 2024.

1st round of seat allotment result: July 23, 2024

Payment of Seat acceptance fee, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (if the candidate desires). Withdrawal by the candidate: July 23 to 29, 2024

2nd round of seat allotment result: July 31, 2024

Payment of Seat acceptance fee for Round 2, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (if the candidate desires). Withdrawal by the candidate: July 31 to August 03, 2024

Opting for Mop-Up round, payment of Mop-Up round fee, Choice filling: August 05 to 07, 2024.

Mop-Up round seat allotment result: August 09, 2024

Payment of Seat acceptance fee for Mop up round, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission. Withdrawal by the candidate: August 09 to 12, 2024



WBJEE Counselling is currently underway for admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2024-25.

