WBJEE 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment - Direct Link

WBJEE 2024 Seat Allotment: Payment of Seat acceptance fee, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (if the candidate desires), and withdrawal by the candidate is from July 23 to 29, 2024

Wednesday July 24, 2024 1:47 PM, ummid.com News Network

WBJEE 2024 Seat Allotment: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released on its official website wbjeeb.nic.in 1st Round Seat Allotment result of WBJEE 2024 Counselling.

Candidates who are allotted seats should note that Payment of Seat acceptance fee, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (if the candidate desires), and withdrawal by the candidate is from July 23 to 29, 2024.

Steps to check WBJEE 2024 Seat Allotment Result

  1. Click here to go to the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.
  2. Click on "WBJEE" under Examination menu.
  3. Click on View Seat Allotment Result Round No 1 and Pay acceptance fees.
  4. Enter WBJEE Roll Number, Password and Security Pin as shown.
  5. Click on Sign-in button to proceed.
  6. Click on the relevant link to check the allotted seat.
  7. Pay acceptance fees to confirm your admission.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) had conducted on April 28, 2024 WBJEE in offline mode.

Candidate registration for WBJEE 204 counselling, payment of Seat acceptance fee, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (if the candidate desires), and withdrawal by the candidate is from July 10 to 21, 2024.

WBJEE 2024 Counselling Important Dates

WBJEE Counselling is currently underway for admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2024-25.

