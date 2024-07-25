‘Butchers of Gaza’: Protesters as Netanyahu, in tow with Biden, addresses U.S. Congress

Thursday July 25, 2024 1:59 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Washington: The Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. Wednesday erupted in a strong protest as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in tow with U.S. President Joe Biden, addressed the Congress.

Defying the prohibitory orders and uncaring the barricading, thousands of Americans protested as Netanyahu addressed the U.S. Congress to mostly empty benches.

Netanyahu’s address to the Congress was boycotted by more than 50 top lawmakers including Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Bernie Sanders, Patty Murray, Elizabeth Warren, Chris Van Hollen, Brian Schatz, Jeff Merkley, Dick Durbin, Tim Kaine and Peter Welch.

Nancy Pelosi called Trump's U.S. visit "by far the worst presentation of any foreign dignitary invited and honoured with the privilege of addressing the Congress of the United States".

Making worse for Benjamin Netanyahu, Vice President and 2024 Presidential nominee Kamala Harris also skipped the Israeli prime minister’s address.

“Butchers of Gaza”

The protesters were carrying placards and burnt the national flags of the United States of America and Israel.

“See you both in The Hague, Butchers of Gaza, ”, one placard that has photo of Joe Biden and Netanyahu said. Netanyahu is facing the charges of war crimes in the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague for his genocidal war in Gaza, Palestine.

Historic protest in Washington, DC right now at the Watergate Hotel, in the shadow of the Saudi Arabian Embassy.



Kamala Harris made the right call to skip Naziyahoo’s speech to Congress. pic.twitter.com/pbJLh8rVo4 — Facts Chaser (@Factschaser) July 25, 2024

Others were shouting Free Palestine and other slogans that urged the U.S. administration to end support to Israel. “Stop funding genocide”, another placard read.

Irene Ippolito, a protester draped in a red keffiyeh, described the congressional leadership as a “bunch of sycophants” for bringing Netanyahu to Congress.

Some of the protesters’ anger was directed at the US president. “Biden, Biden you can’t hide. We charge you with genocide,” they chanted. Several posters compared Netanyahu to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, according to Al Jazeera.

"Big Mistake"

Van Hollen, one of the lawmakers who boycotted Netanyahu, said last week that it was a "big mistake" to invite Netanyahu to Congress and he would not attend.

"The actions and words of Prime Minister Netanyahu and his ultra-right extremist coalition, both before and since the Oct. 7 attacks, have weakened the ties between the United States and Israel," he said on the Senate floor.

At a pro-Israel event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, last week, Johnson noted that Democratic lawmakers planned to protest Netanyahu’s address to Congress.

"There’s a number of Democrats in the House who have said they are going to boycott the event, and then some others are going to protest," he said.

As many as 32 members of the House of Representatives also skipped the address, with Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian-American, slamming the invitation and calling for Netanyahu's arrest.

"Netanyahu is a war criminal committing genocide against the Palestinian people. It is utterly disgraceful that leaders from both parties have invited him to address Congress. He should be arrested and sent to the International Criminal Court," Tlaib said Tuesday.

During Netanyahu's speech, Rashida Tlaib was seen holding a placard in the air. On one side the sign read "guilty of genocide" and on the other side it said "war criminal".



Meanwhile, "Arrest Netanyahu" written in white light was projected onto the windows of the hotel Netanyahu is staying at in Washington DC. Bibi, wherever you go, you will hear that you are a war criminal.

A massive protest erupted in #Washington DC after Israeli PM #NetanyahuSpeech at the U.S. Congress Wednesday. Protesters burned the U.S. and Israeli flags. On one placard which has images of #Biden and Netanyahu was written “Butchers of Gaza, See you in The Hague”. #Gaza pic.twitter.com/ytzIwV8QcE — ummid.com (@ummid) July 24, 2024

Pro-Palestinian protesters had warned of "a day of rage" during Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit. And, they did.

At Union Station, a historic building in Washington DC next to the US Capitol, they hung Palestinian flags from towering poles and set an American flag on fire. Graffiti on a statue nearby read: "We are the red line", according to BBC.



"A just war"

Netanyahu on his part defended the Gaza war while addressing the U.S. lawmakers. He also said Israel is fighting a "just war" that has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians since Oct 7, 2023 and destroyed more than 60% infrastructure of Gaza, including schools, hospitals and places of worship, according to the Ministry of Health in Palestine.

Addressing the U.S. Congressmen, Netanyahu asked them to speed up the military aid.

"The US has provided Israel with "generous military assistance" for decades. And Israel has provided the US with critical intel that saved many lives", he said.

"Fast-tracking US military aid could dramatically expedite an end to the war in Gaza and help prevent a broader Middle East war", he added.

Netanyahu will stay in the US for the rest of the week. He is due to meet President Joe Biden at the White House tomorrow, and Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday.

