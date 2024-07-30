Olympics 2024 inaugural ‘disgraceful’ even for Donald Trump

Washington: The row over the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics ceases to die, and the latest to join its criticism is former American President Donald Trump.

Trump, who is the Republican Party nominee for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Elections, during a Fox News show said he 'is open minded" but found the Olympics opening ceremony disgraceful.

“I thought that the opening ceremony was a disgrace, actually. I thought it was a disgrace," Trump told 'The Ingraham Angle' on Fox News Monday night. “I am very open-minded. But I think, what they did was a disgrace,” he reiterated in response to a question.

Olympics 2024 opening ceremony was held on Friday July 26, 2024 in River Seine, Paris.

The opening of the Paris Olympics was a glittering ceremony. But, a scene which critics said parodied Leonardo da Vinci's acclaimed painting "The Last Supper" sparked a huge outrage.

Slamming the Paris Olympics opening event, Journalist Kyle Becker said:

"The 2024 Paris Olympics has gone full Woke dystopian. The opening ceremony was filled with transgend*r mockery of the Last Supper, the Golden Calf idol, and even the Pale Horse from the Book of Revelation.” "The Olympics has made it clear that Christian viewers aren't welcome", he added writing on social media platform X.

Some critics have even called the Olympics opening ceremony "satanic", "blasphemous" and "worst Olympics ever".

Glorifying Satanism in Paris, the new centre of

Sodom and Gomorrah during the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony..pic.twitter.com/qKoLpyMua0 — Henry Kabogo 💧 ❄ 🇰🇪 (@Kabogo_Henry) July 27, 2024

"Glorifying Satanism in Paris, the new centre of Sodom and Gomorrah during the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony", Henry Kabogo, Chairman and Founder Member Water Bottlers Association of Kenya (WBAK) and Director Victoria Springs, said.

A number of social media users compared the Paris Olympics opening ceremony with previous ones to express their anguish.

"Contrast between France's abomination and Russia's elegant opening ceremony in Sochi 2014 (bottom right) is why West's degenerates fiercely desire to wage war against nation still holding on to traditional values", a social media user wrote.

The 2024 Olympic games are scheduled from July 26 to August 11, 2024.



