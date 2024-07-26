Watch: Palestinian athletes cheered, Israeli team booed at Paris Olympics 2024

The Summer Olympic 2024 to be inaugurated today in the French capital is witnessing contrasting scenes for the Palestinian athletes and Israeli team in the wake of the Israeli occupation’s genocidal war in Gaza

Friday July 26, 2024 10:08 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

[Palestinian athletes Yazan Al Bawwab and Valerie Tarazi try a date offered by a young supporter upon arriving at the airport (Photo: Associated Press)]

Paris Olympics 2024: The Summer Olympic 2024 to be inaugurated today in the French capital is witnessing contrasting scenes for the Palestinian athletes and Israeli team in the wake of the Israeli occupation’s genocidal war in Gaza.

The Palestinian team was cheered, greeted with garlands and made to walk through a sea of Palestinian flags when arrived in Paris to participate in Olympics 2024.

As the Palestinian Olympic athletes landed at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris Thursday July 25, they were greeted with a heart-warming reception that included a roar of applause and a shower of gifts, including food and roses, reported the Associated Press (AP).

Pro-Palestinian activists greet a delegation of athletes and members of the #Palestine Olympic Committee at Charles de Gaulle airport, as they join the rest of the team in Paris for the Games. pic.twitter.com/SptTLLkEHU — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) July 26, 2024

On the other hand, the Israeli football team was booed and its national anthem was jeered at when they played their opening match against Mali Wednesday.

At the same time Netanyahu was given standing ovation at congress, Israeli football team was booed by tens of thousands in the crowds at the Paris Olympics 🤣

Fuck politicians. The masses stand with Palestine pic.twitter.com/kBltlO6zLp — Tameem(@TameeOliveFern) July 24, 2024

During the match, the Palestinian national flag was waved and slogan "From River to the Sea, Palestine will be free" slogans were frequently raised in the stadium. A number of sports lovers were seen wearing T-shirts with "Free Palestine" written on them.

8th appearance

The Palestinians will be appearing in the Olympics games 8th time since its official debut in 1996. However, this time they will be participating under the shadow of the ongoing Gaza war where the Israeli Occupation Forces have killed more than 39,000, majority of them women and children, according to the Healthy Ministry of the besieged enclave.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in a ruling last Friday called illegal the Israeli occupation of the Palestine. The ICJ has also called the Zionists to end their illegal occupation of the Palestinian lands.

In another ruling, the ICJ while hearing a case of genocide and war crimes against Israel called for immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Making the Israeli case uglier, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants against Israeli PM Netanyahu and two other members of his war cabinet.

Olympics 2024 opening ceremony is scheduled to be held today i.e. Friday July 26, 2024 in River Seine, Paris at 11 pm IST.

The Paris Olympics will end with a closing ceremony on August 11, 2024.

The 2024 Olympics Games witnessed a troublesome start as hours before the opening ceremony Friday, the French high speed rail network was disrupted by sabotage.

