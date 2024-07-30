SK Hynix rolls-out 60% faster GDDR7

Seoul (South Korea): SK Hynix Monday July 29, 2024 introduced the industry's best-performing GDDR7 - a next-generation graphics memory product, which will be 60% faster.

Graphics DDR (GDDR) is a standard specification of graphics DRAM defined by the Joint Electron Device Engineering Council (JEDEC) and is specialized for processing graphics more quickly.

The versions of graphics DDR has evolved from GDDR3, GDDR5, GDDR5X, GDDR6 to GDDR7. GDDR7 processes data equivalent to 300 Full-HD movies in a second when combined with high-end graphics card.

With the newer generation promising faster speed and higher power efficiency, GDDR has now become one of the most popular memory chips for AI.

SK Hynix GDDR7 is the industry's best-performing graphics memory with improvement of 60% in speed.

"The new product comes with the operating speed of 32Gbps, a 60% improvement from the previous generation and the speed can grow up to 40Gbps depending on the circumstances", the company said.

"When adopted for the high-end graphics cards, the product can also process data of more than 1.5TB per second, equivalent to 300 Full-HD movies(5GB each), in a second", it added.

Moreover, the power efficiency of the latest GDDR7 has been improved by more than 50% compared with the previous generation by adopting the new packaging technology that addresses the heat issue as a result of the ultra-fast processing of data.

"We have increased the layer number of the heat-dissipating substrates from four to six, while applying theEpoxy Molding Compound (EMC) for the packaging material in a bid to reduce thermal resistance by 74%, compared with the previous generation, while maintaining the size of the product unchanged", SK Hynix said.

The new memory cards will be mass produced in the third quarter of the ongoing year (3Q24).

Headquartered in Korea, SK Hynix is a leading semiconductor supplier offering Dynamic Random Access Memory chips ("DRAM"), flash memory chips ("NAND flash") and CMOS Image Sensors ("CIS") for a wide range of distinguished customers globally.





