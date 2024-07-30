Wayanad landslide death toll surges, rescue operation on

The death toll in the multiple landslides that struck hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district early in the morning Tuesday has surged to 93, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said

Tuesday July 30, 2024 5:45 PM , ummid.com News Network

The death toll in the multiple landslides that struck hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district early in the morning Tuesday has surged to 93, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

"We have recovered 93 bodies so far, but the numbers may change", the Chief Minister said terming incident a "heart-wrenching disaster".

"There was extremely heavy rainfall. An entire area has been wiped out. Many who went to sleep last night have been swept away. There are 128 people receiving treatment for injuries", he said.

The death toll in the landslides that struck Meppadi, Mundakkai Town and Chooral Mala in Wayanad district is likely to go further up as many residents are still missing even as the rescue operation is underway.

"Many people are still trapped under the debris. We have opened 45 relief camps in Wayanad and a total of 118 camps across the state, accommodating 5,531 people. The fire force, NDRF, and police are working together. Various divisions of the Army and Navy are coordinating the rescue operations. We have arranged the best possible treatment for the injured", the Chief Minister said addressing a press conference Tuesday.

"Saddened, Anguished"

Former Wayand MP has expressed deep anguish and appealed the Congress and UDF workers to assist in relief work.

"I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon."

"I have spoken to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad District Collector, who assured me that rescue operations are underway. I have requested them to ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room, and inform us of any assistance needed for the relief efforts. I will speak to Union Ministers and request them to provide all assistance possible to Wayanad."

"I urge all UDF workers to assist the administration in the rescue and relief operations", Rahul Gandhi said in the Parliament.

In her message, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi urged the local administration to speed up the relief and rescue operations.

“I am deeply saddened to see the devastation caused by the massive landslide near Meppadi, Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with all those who have lost loved ones. I hope and pray that everyone is brought to safety as soon as possible."

“I urge the government to take immediate action to expedite relief and rescue operations and request UDF workers to step forward to do all they can to be of support and comfort to all those affected by this tragedy”, Priyanka wrote on social media platform X.



