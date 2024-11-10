IIT Kanpur free JEE Main 2025 online prep course from Nov 11

IIT Kanpur JEE Main 2025 free online prep course from Nov 11

IIT Kanpur, the exam conducting authority for this year's JEE Advanced, has launched a free online course for students who are appearing for JEE Main 2025

Sunday November 10, 2024 7:52 PM , ummid.com News Network

JEE Main 2025: IIT Kanpur, the exam conducting authority for this year's JEE Advanced, has launched a free online course for students who are appearing for JEE Main 2025.

As per the JEE Main 2025 Notification, the NTA will conduct JEE Main Session 1 between January 22 to 31, 2024.

Online registration for JEE Main 2025 (Session 1) is underway. The last date to apply is Nov 22, 2024.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) also provides online course material for students who appear for the JEE Main exam.

"SAATHI"

However, to make JEE Main preparation easier, IIT Kanpur has launched a free 45-day course for the students.

The JEE Main preparation course by IIT Kanpur "SAATHI" will be held online via the website "sathee.iitk.ac.in".

The IIT Kanpur JEE Main crash course comprises of daily live session from 03:00 PM to 06:00 PM.

Along with the daily live sessions, the course includes daily practice questions to reinforce students' learning and help them apply concepts in a practical context.

"JEE Main Mock Test"

A specially curated Mock Test series will also be available, allowing students to simulate the real exam environment, assess their readiness, and gain confidence, IIT Kanpur said.

The program, introduced in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MoE), is set to begin tomorrow, November 11, 2024.

More course details can be found on the website sathee.iitk.ac.in.

The candidates should note that like previous years JEE Main 2025 will be held in 13 languages including Urdu. A candidate can either appear in both sessions or either of the two as per his/her convenience.

The candidates who are applying for JEE Main 2025 can in the meanwhile download the information brochure for JEE Main syllabus, eligibility criteria, exam fees, cut off, answer sheet and OMR sheet release date, JEE Main score validity and other exam related details.

In a related development, IIT Kanpur has also released new Eligibility Criteria for JEE Advanced 2025 .

Top 250,000 candidates who appeared in the JEE Main 2025 are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2025.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.